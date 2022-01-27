News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Opinion

Comment: Is Aldenham really posher than St Albans and Harpenden?

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 9:00 AM January 27, 2022
The golf club is one of Aldenham's main attractions. Picture: Danny Loo

Aldenham is one of just three villages in Hertfordshire with an average property price in excess of £1m. - Credit: Archant

Talk about St Albans and Harpenden being posh (we do, often) – well, it turns out they have nothing on Aldenham. 

This exclusive village between Radlett and Watford makes our local hotspots seem as bargainous as Burnley or Bradford. 

Two recent studies have placed Aldenham firmly at the top in the 'most posh' stakes, with a pair of appearances among the Herts local authority wards with the highest priced properties and one in a list of Hertfordshire's five most desirable villages

Harpenden West ranked seventh in the first countdown, with an average price of £957,753, below Aldenham East (£1,329,291) and Aldenham West (£1,067,316). The highest performing area of St Albans was Marshalsiwck South (£784,827).

We found out more about this truly high end village in this week's area guide. 

Back in down-at-heel St Albans and our building work continues apace. We're now midway into week two and have a portaloo squashed against the living room window, a digger by the back door and upturned wheelbarrows all over the garden. 

We also have foundations in place for our kitchen extension, which is quite exciting. 

It's not all good, though. The tree on the end of the drive has taken a battering from a grabber scooping soil from the drive, and been driven into by a ready-mix concrete lorry. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Who was the witch of St Albans?
  2. 2 So why WAS police helicopter flying over St Albans last week?
  3. 3 Frustration and anger over St Albans school's change to hairstyle and uniform policy
  1. 4 Wholefoods shop relocates to offer wider range of produce
  2. 5 St Albans named best in the UK for recycling
  3. 6 Landowners advised to step up security following spike in fly-tipping across Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Staying silent: the tight-lipped MP who refuses to answer controversial questions
  5. 8 Controversial plans to build quarry in Hatfield scrapped
  6. 9 St Albans leisure centre launches self-defence classes for girls as young as 12
  7. 10 10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close

Witnessing this is just one of the many joys of living (and working) on site, and I'm sure there'll be more such scenarios to come...

St Albans News
Harpenden News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Some of Little Gaddesden's pretty period homes. 

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most desirable villages

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
The Barclays branch in Harpenden High Street

Town bank building given green light to split into three

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Cllr Chris White and Cllr Mary Maynard.

Party leaders at odds over latest delay to St Albans Local Plan

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Farm Way, Eastbury, home to some of Hertfordshire's most expensive homes. 

Revealed: The five areas of Hertfordshire where the average home costs...

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon