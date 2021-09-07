Comment: What's in a name? Often, not a lot

Opinion

Published: 1:14 PM September 7, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM September 7, 2021

Bungalows are twice as likely to have a name than a number. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you could name your house, what would you call it?

Probably something wildly original like The Bungalow or The Barn, according to new research by Admiral.

Because if the home insurance provider's countdown of the most popular house names in Britain is anything to go by, we're not the most creative lot.

Yes, the top 20 was headed up by The Cottage, followed by Rose Cottage, The Bungalow, The Coach House and School House. It seems we Brits are fact-focused when it comes to naming our homes.

The were some jazzier names outside the top 20, however: Christmas Cottage cropped up more than once, as did the literary likes of Toad Hall, Manderley and Avalon. Moonrakers, Dunroamin' and Cobwebs also featured.

You may also want to watch:

The house I grew up in had a name as well as a number. I used to cringe slightly when letters arrived addressed to me at Fairholme, and started using the number only.

My mum and dad have since moved to a road where none of the houses have numbers, just names; Maydene is rubbing shoulders with Mellstock, Dunelm and Stone Lea.

Full marks for not being called The Cottage, but where oh where do these curious names come from? And how do the posties cope?

Our childhood neighbours named their house after themselves. Suebern. Sue and Bernard. Amazing. They've since moved on and I'd wager their bespoke sign went with them.

It will surprise no one to learn that houses with names are more common with homeowners aged over 46 and that bungalows are twice as likely to have a name than a number.

Noel Summerfield, head of home at Admiral said giving your home a name "lets you express your individuality and, seems to me, to be very British", noting that it can give your place "added personality".

I'll stick with a number, thanks.