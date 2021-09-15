News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Opinion

Comment: Herts villages are hot property – whatever The Sunday Times says

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 2:00 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 2:23 PM September 15, 2021
A farmhouse across the Common, Kinsbourne Green. Picture: Archant

Kinsbourne Green is one of Hertfordshire's rural hotspots. - Credit: Archant

While the pandemic fallout has been far reaching and its consequences mostly negative, rural estate agents have been living the dream.

Country properties have never been so popular, with the pandemic-induced increase in home working leading more movers out of the towns and cities in search of fresh air and green space. 

Indeed, one of our most popular features so far this year has been our look at some of Hertfordshire's prettiest villages

Given the many fine options on offer, compiling such a list was tricky. Which makes the The Sunday Times' 50 best villages in the UK feature, which includes zero Herts offerings, a bit of a shocker. 

Released this weekend, the list saw several Surrey and Hampshire hotspots make the cut, alongside entries from Essex, Buckinghamshire and what seemed like all other corners of the UK, apart from Herts.

A mistake, surely?! A list of "top rural addresses to live your dream country life", and not one of them in our delightful county! Boo! 

You may also want to watch:

Regardless of this shocking snub, have any of our St Albans and Harpenden-based readers been considering a more rural move? If so, you might want to take a look at Savills' list of Hertfordshire's most expensive villages. 

This countdown includes some of our county's most affluent areas, and is unlikely to spell any savings, even for those of us used to central St Albans and Harpenden prices. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Picture special: Pub in the Park returns to St Albans
  2. 2 Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden
  3. 3 St Albans school adopts new wellbeing app
  1. 4 Hertsmere: 6,000 home development included in Local Plan
  2. 5 Traffic chaos caused by Redbourn Road works
  3. 6 St Albans activist joins protest blocking M25
  4. 7 Neighbouring councils reject Bowmans Cross development
  5. 8 Forging ahead for hospice care
  6. 9 St Albans Food and Drink Festival returns at last!
  7. 10 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages

In fact, the most expensive village/parish in Herts over the last five years was Harpenden Rural, which includes Kinsbourne Green Common and parts of the Rothamsted Estate. 

The average sale price there in the 12 months to May 2021 was a hefty £1,399,272, while the number of buyers registering with Savills' Harpenden office was up 27 per cent year-on-year.

Check out the full countdown of Herts' priciest rural property hotspots and start thinking about your move to the country (cashflow permitting).  

Hertfordshire News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lib Dem St Albans councillor Danny Clare

St Albans City and District Council

Councillor faces formal complaint over Facebook 'fatty' slurs

Charles Thomson

person
How St Albans charter market looks since the pandemic hit.

St Albans Charter Market: Stalls vs gazebos to be debated

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Julian Daly

Investigations

Councillors say they are being 'muzzled' over alleged fraud

Charles Thomson

person
The much-loved Acorns Day Nursery on the Oaklands College site.

Oaklands College

Acorns Day Nursery decision revealed by Oaklands College bosses

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon