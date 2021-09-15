Comment: Herts villages are hot property – whatever The Sunday Times says

Opinion

While the pandemic fallout has been far reaching and its consequences mostly negative, rural estate agents have been living the dream.

Country properties have never been so popular, with the pandemic-induced increase in home working leading more movers out of the towns and cities in search of fresh air and green space.

Indeed, one of our most popular features so far this year has been our look at some of Hertfordshire's prettiest villages.

Given the many fine options on offer, compiling such a list was tricky. Which makes the The Sunday Times' 50 best villages in the UK feature, which includes zero Herts offerings, a bit of a shocker.

Released this weekend, the list saw several Surrey and Hampshire hotspots make the cut, alongside entries from Essex, Buckinghamshire and what seemed like all other corners of the UK, apart from Herts.

A mistake, surely?! A list of "top rural addresses to live your dream country life", and not one of them in our delightful county! Boo!

Regardless of this shocking snub, have any of our St Albans and Harpenden-based readers been considering a more rural move? If so, you might want to take a look at Savills' list of Hertfordshire's most expensive villages.

This countdown includes some of our county's most affluent areas, and is unlikely to spell any savings, even for those of us used to central St Albans and Harpenden prices.

In fact, the most expensive village/parish in Herts over the last five years was Harpenden Rural, which includes Kinsbourne Green Common and parts of the Rothamsted Estate.

The average sale price there in the 12 months to May 2021 was a hefty £1,399,272, while the number of buyers registering with Savills' Harpenden office was up 27 per cent year-on-year.

Check out the full countdown of Herts' priciest rural property hotspots and start thinking about your move to the country (cashflow permitting).