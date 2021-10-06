Comment: London mega mansions leave Herts homes in the shade

Published: 8:45 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM October 6, 2021

Carlyle Square in London is Britain's 10th most expensive street, according to Zoopla. - Credit: Google Street View

We all love looking at posh houses, and St Albans and Harpenden's finest roads offer ample opportunity to indulge this passion.

But there's nothing like a new countdown of London's swishest streets to put our local offerings in the shade.

As ever, the biggest hitters on Zoopla's latest rich list are all in the capital, ranging in price from a modest (ahem) £9.8m on Chelsea's Carlyle Square to a positively eye-watering £29,898,000 for a little piece of Kensington Palace Gardens.

Known as 'billionaire's row', its proximity to Kensington Palace has helped this W8 enclave top Zoopla's list for the 13th year in a row.

These are next level property prices, and truly the stuff of fantasy for all but a tiny minority of super rich, including Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.

Second on Zoopla's list is Courtenay Avenue in Highgate N6, with its average price of a relatively much-more-affordable-but-still-very-very-expensive £19,440,000. Located within a short stroll of Kenwood House, this private road is packed with mega mansions so grand they make York Road look like a sink estate.

Because as pricey as St Albans and Harpenden may be, there are very few super expensive homes currently for sale in and around each area.

Hill End Farm in Sandridge, with its pool, separate two-bed cottage and 100 acres of land, is the priciest place currently for sale locally on the open market, at £8,150,000. 53 The Park, St Albans, is next up, just shy of £5m, and there are a handful of Harpenden homes around the £4m mark.

But none of Zoopla's top 10 outside London are in Herts, with Surrey bagging eight of the top 10 spots – five of them in Virginia Water – with prices ranging from £8,410,000 to £5,540,000.

Posh property perspective is good, but we won't be losing the plot and calling St Albans or Harpenden cheap just yet.