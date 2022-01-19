News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Comment: Mixed emotions as building work begins

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 9:30 AM January 19, 2022
Updated: 10:15 AM January 19, 2022
The builder's made a speedy start to digging up the back garden.

An hour into building work and the garden had never looked so good. - Credit: Jane Howdle

We started building work this week, after well over a year of moaning about our rubbish kitchen. 

Even getting to this point has been a saga; we approached about 10 builders to come and quote, about half a dozen of whom actually responded. Of that lot only three came up with the goods.  

Turns out builders are hotter, ahem, property than ever in these pandemic days. 

The ground workers arrived at 8.30am on day one, and by the time I'd got back from the school run half an hour later they'd already dug up half the patio and left a pile of rubble on the drive for me to climb over. 

Two days in and we have a mound of earth and a portaloo on the drive and a massive hole in the back garden. 

Having never done anything more than a basic kitchen rejig before, the prospect of an actual extension is as thrilling as it is intimidating. 

We're living in, and as nearly everyone we know seems to have had something done, I've been seeking their advice on how we should manage the process without going mad. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The five areas of Hertfordshire where the average home costs more than £1m
  2. 2 City centre Poundland store could be demolished and rebuilt
  3. 3 Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life filmed in Hertfordshire
  1. 4 10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close
  2. 5 Green light given for St Albans City to hit the transfer market but patience is key says Allinson
  3. 6 'Visually striking' Chaos Dancing Cosmos installation at St Albans Museum + Gallery
  4. 7 Obituary: Don Francis, former St Albans City and St Albans Sunday League star
  5. 8 St Albans hockey player still going strong at 80
  6. 9 Allinson happy with the reaction from St Albans City in the draw at Chelmsford
  7. 10 MP condemns government over BBC threat

My sister, who's still seething over the builder who tapped on her kitchen window and unleashed the universal "cup of tea, please" mime, says a hands-off approach is best. In fact, her motto is: "Don't make friends with your builders".

A fabulous hostess friend went the opposite way, regularly cooking rounds of burgers for her lucky builders. Another warned me to be prepared to "bleed money". 

Hence the mixed emotions! What have you taken away from your own building endeavours? I'd love to hear your top tips. 

This week's area guide is Hemel Hempstead, a town beloved by some for it's cinema and branch of Primark. Yes, these are the main reasons I visit Hemel. 

Others are regulars at the ice rink, DJ's soft play and/or Sapphire Gymnastics, but while Hemel’s amenities may exceed St Albans and Harpenden's by some margin, an element of snobbery remains. After all, can any amount of entertainment options really help Hemel match up to either of our affluent areas in the pretty or posh stakes? 

If you get the chance, it's worth paying a visit to Hemel's Old Town which is a world away from the post-war town centre most of us know best. (Its fundamentals are fine but, like our kitchen, it could do with a bit of a revamp.)

Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seven men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Beechwood Avenue, St Albans.

Seven men arrested on suspicion of St Albans burglary

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A campaign has been launched for a safe pedestrian crossing outside Nicholas Breakspear School in St Albans.

After another near miss, crossing desperately needed outside St Albans...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Abbey View Golf & Track in St Albans

New tennis and netball courts approved for St Albans park

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon