Cambridge named among UK's most expensive places to own a garden

Jane Howdle

Published: 10:02 AM June 13, 2022
Cambridge has some of the least affordable gardens in the UK outside London. 

Cambridge has some of the least affordable gardens in the UK.

Cambridge has lost out to arch-rival Oxford in the quest to be named the most expensive UK place outside London to own a garden.

Oxford topped the list, with an average property value per square metre of garden of £1,929, just ahead of Cambridge's almost-as-unaffordable £1,907. 

Oxford pipped Cambridge to the 'most expensive place to own a garden outside London' post. 

Oxford pipped Cambridge to the 'most expensive place to own a garden outside London' post.

Plumbnation compared the UK’s average house prices with the average sizes of private outdoor space to make their findings.

They then calculated the average cost of a property per square metre of garden space to reveal the most expensive gardens across the country. 

Plumbnation said: "Like Oxford, Cambridge is renowned worldwide for both its university and beautiful setting, which explains the high cost of owning a garden in the city."

Cambridgeshire
Cambridge News

