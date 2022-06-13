Cambridge named among UK's most expensive places to own a garden

Cambridge has some of the least affordable gardens in the UK. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Cambridge has lost out to arch-rival Oxford in the quest to be named the most expensive UK place outside London to own a garden.

Oxford topped the list, with an average property value per square metre of garden of £1,929, just ahead of Cambridge's almost-as-unaffordable £1,907.

Oxford pipped Cambridge to the 'most expensive place to own a garden outside London' post. - Credit: Plumbnation

Plumbnation compared the UK’s average house prices with the average sizes of private outdoor space to make their findings.

They then calculated the average cost of a property per square metre of garden space to reveal the most expensive gardens across the country.

Plumbnation said: "Like Oxford, Cambridge is renowned worldwide for both its university and beautiful setting, which explains the high cost of owning a garden in the city."