Bungalow blues for Hertfordshire's downsizers

Jane Howdle

Published: 12:20 PM July 13, 2021   
On the way out? Bungalows make up less than 7 per cent of properties currently for sale in the UK

Hertfordshire is one of the worst areas of England and Wales for bungalow buyers. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The supply of bungalows in Hertfordshire is among the lowest in England and Wales, spelling bad news for downsizers. 

Yes Homebuyers studied the stock of available homes on Rightmove and found that there were just 640 bungalows available for sale across Herts on July 7 — a mere 4 per cent of the total housing stock. 

This places the county in the bottom 10 areas for bungalow stock, below the England and Wales average of 8 per cent.

The City of London and Isles of Scilly recorded no bungalow availability at all, however, while Denbighshire in Wales topped the opposing list, with bungalows making up 28 per cent of its total available housing stock. 

Matthew Cooper, founder and managing director of Yes Homebuyer, said: “Not all downsizers are silver homebuyers keen on a bungalow purchase, but it is an incredibly popular property choice amongst those reaching the end of the property purchasing timeline who simply don’t fancy tackling a steep flight of stairs throughout the day.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s difficult to remember a more ideal time for downsizing. House prices are at a remarkable high which means sellers can demand premium prices for their homes, money that will more than cover the purchase of a smaller home and leave plenty left over to fund retirement or support the younger generations of their family."

