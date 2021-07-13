Bungalow blues for Hertfordshire's downsizers
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The supply of bungalows in Hertfordshire is among the lowest in England and Wales, spelling bad news for downsizers.
Yes Homebuyers studied the stock of available homes on Rightmove and found that there were just 640 bungalows available for sale across Herts on July 7 — a mere 4 per cent of the total housing stock.
This places the county in the bottom 10 areas for bungalow stock, below the England and Wales average of 8 per cent.
The City of London and Isles of Scilly recorded no bungalow availability at all, however, while Denbighshire in Wales topped the opposing list, with bungalows making up 28 per cent of its total available housing stock.
Matthew Cooper, founder and managing director of Yes Homebuyer, said: “Not all downsizers are silver homebuyers keen on a bungalow purchase, but it is an incredibly popular property choice amongst those reaching the end of the property purchasing timeline who simply don’t fancy tackling a steep flight of stairs throughout the day.
You may also want to watch:
"It’s difficult to remember a more ideal time for downsizing. House prices are at a remarkable high which means sellers can demand premium prices for their homes, money that will more than cover the purchase of a smaller home and leave plenty left over to fund retirement or support the younger generations of their family."
Most Read
- 1 Love Island drama role for St Albans graduate
- 2 Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea
- 3 Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes stolen from Cell Barnes Lane Co-op
- 4 Harpenden welcomes first sustainability market
- 5 Armed police search in Sandpit Lane
- 6 Man stabbed in Riverside Road knife attack
- 7 BBC's Celebrity Antiques Road Trip visits de Havilland Aircraft Museum in Hertfordshire
- 8 Property Spotlight: A large family home in St Albans' Marshalswick area
- 9 Euro 2020: Queues outside St Albans pubs ahead of England and Italy final
- 10 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire