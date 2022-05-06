Revealed: The Hertfordshire hotspots named among Phil Spencer's best London commuter towns

TV's Phil Spencer has ranked his favourite London commuter towns – and there are six Hertfordshire hotspots among them.

St Albans topped the 21-strong list, with Phil praising its "rich history that locals love to explore, including a stunning cathedral.

"Here, you can find shopping centres, green parks, great entertainment and leisure centres all in walking distance," he added, noting "a 20-minute journey time from central London goes down well with commuters."

Phil and Moveiq ranked the areas based on factors including train times and house prices, using data from yopa and Rightmove.

What St Albans lacks in affordability – its average house price currently stands at £582,115, and a season ticket costs £3,712 – it makes up for with a speedy 20-minute rail link to the capital.

The commute from second-place Hatfield is only a minute longer, but the average house price of £358,761 and £2,888 season ticket are rather more affordable.

Hatfield House is one of Hatfield's main attractions. - Credit: Archant

Phil said: "Hatfield offers plenty to do right on your doorstep, and while not as busy as some Hertfordshire towns, the price of your average family home is much lower.

"Its high street might not be as bustling as others, but it offers many of the perks of living in London without the price tag. You can reach King's Cross in just over 20 minutes."

Borehamwood was the next Herts commuter hotspot on Phil's list, claiming fourth place with an average price of £514,773, a £2,708 season ticket and a 25-minute commute.

Phil described the home of Elstree Studios as "an up and coming area proving popular with young professionals".

In sixth place was Stevenage, which Phil said was as "a worthy mid-runner in this list".

Stevenage came sixth on the Location, Location, Location star's list. - Credit: Archant

An average house price of £317,686 makes it the most affordable area of Herts inside the top 10, though the £3,964 annual price for the 27-minute commute is on the expensive side.

Phil added: "It’s safe to say this Hertfordshire town has some fantastic transport links to London (including getting to London Bridge in 40 minutes), combined with some favourable house prices."

Completing the list for Herts were Hitchin in 12th place and Berkhamsted in 15th, while Tring came fifth in a countdown of 10 other popular commuter towns that didn't quite make the main list.

Here's the full countdown...

The best London commuter towns, according to Phil Spencer and Moveiq

1. St Albans, Hertfordshire

2. Hatfield, Hertfordshire

3. Reading, Berkshire

4. Borehamwood, Hertfordshire

5. Iver, Buckinghamshire

6. Stevenage, Hertfordshire

7. High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

8. Horley, Surrey

9. Twyford, Berkshire

10. Redhill, Surrey

11. Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

12. Hitchin, Hertfordshire

13. Brentwood, Essex

14. Luton, Bedfordshire

15. Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

16. Three Bridges, West Sussex

17. Guildford, Surrey

18. Amersham, Buckinghamshire

19. Epping, Essex

20. Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

21. Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire