Hertfordshire estate agency chain acquires local rival

Published: 3:57 PM May 4, 2021

Aitchisons' Berkhamsted branch (inset) is now part of the Ashtons group. - Credit: Ashtons

Aitchisons Residential offices in St Albans and Berkhamsted have been acquired by Ashtons.

The sales and lettings arm of Aitchison Raffety will now be absorbed into Ashtons' 100-strong workforce, which operates from offices in St Albans, Harpenden, Welwyn Garden City and Redbourn.

Karl Judd, managing director of Ashtons, said: “We are delighted to welcome some really exceptional people within Aitchisons to work alongside us as we continue to grow.

"In addition, we also inherit a really sound and progressive business which includes premises in Berkhamsted, a location that we’ve admired for many years. As a brand, Aitchisons is trusted by so many loyal clients and is one that mirrors our own ethos so closely, so it’s perfect for us.”

Trading since 1935, Aitchisons Residential previously sat within the Aitchison Raffety Group.

Group chairman, David Goodchild said: “Our commercial and professional business has grown rapidly in recent years, now employing over 100 people nationwide.

"The decision to focus on this core activity has allowed us to find a brilliant partnership with Ashtons for our residential business.

"The transaction also allows both parties to work strategically together on the crossover between professional and estate agency services, particularly in the land and new homes market.’’

This move follows Connells' acquisition of Countrywide back in March, which placed the likes of Hamptons and William H Brown under the same ownership.