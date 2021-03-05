Area Guide: The popular Hertfordshire village of Knebworth

Published: 8:00 AM March 5, 2021 Updated: 9:15 AM March 5, 2021

South of Stevenage and just a stone’s throw from the A1(M) is Knebworth, which is just a short drive east of the smaller village of Old Knebworth.

The Grade II* listed Knebworth House is the area's best-known attraction, an imposing turreted, gargoyle-clad building, amalgamating Tudor, Gothic and Victorian styles.

Batman and Paddington 2 are just two of the movies filmed at Knebworth House. Picture: Alan Davies - Credit: Alan Davies

Owned by the Lytton family, its most famous resident was Sir Edward Bulwer Lytton, a Victorian novelist and playwright who famously coined the phrase 'the pen is mightier than the sword'. Charles Dickens visited the Lyttons and wrote many letters to Edward.

The house has featured in countless Hollywood movies, including 2010 Oscar-winner The King's Speech, starring Colin Firth as Prince Albert, and Paddington 2, starring Hugh Grant. It also doubled as Wayne Manor for 1989's Batman.

Plenty of huge rock concerts have also taken place here, headlined by musicians including Oasis, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Pink Floyd.

It’s worth a visit for its 250-acre deer park and beautiful gardens, too, and kids will love the dinosaur trail and Fort Knebworth Adventure Playground.

Shops and restaurants

High Street, Knebworth. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The village has a bustling high street, with a Co-op shop, post office, florist, several estate agents' offices and a handful of takeaways, among other amenities.

On Park Lane in Old Knebworth is the popular family run pub, The Lytton Arms. The original venue was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the brother-in-law of Lord Lytton.

This building has since been converted to a private residence, next door to the current Lytton Arms, which was constructed in 1877. Boasting real ales, an extensive food menu and a beer garden with beautiful views, it's a popular spot.

High Street, Knebworth. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Property

According to Rightmove, the average sale price for Knebworth property last year was £468,920.

Notable homes currently on the market locally include a six-bed Edwardian home with tennis court in Old Knebworth for £3.65m and a nine-bed property on Park Lane, Knebworth, for £1.5m.

Housing in Knebworth. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Schools

There has been a school at the heart of the village for more than 100 years. Rated 'good' by Ofsted at its last inspection, Knebworth Primary and Nursery School continues to thrive.

Secondary options include Marriotts School ('good') a non-denominational comprehensive in nearby Stevenage.

Travel

Travelling to the heart of London has never been easier, with a direct train from Knebworth to King's Cross taking just over half an hour.

With regular bus routes connecting the village to neighbouring towns of Hatfield, Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City, it's easy for residents to travel in and out.

Sports and leisure

Knebworth is bursting with activities and recreational opportunities.

Just a short stroll from the high street is Knebworth Recreation Grounds, which is great for letting the little ones run wild.

Knebworth Youth FC is also based here, and offers teams for boys and girls from age three upwards. They also have two senior men’s teams and a team of veterans

In addition, the park has cricket pitches for its junior and senior teams, including a girls' section, while tennis courts offer those with a good hand the opportunity to participate in a choice of sessions for all ages.

Lytton Fields and King George V Park also offer playgrounds for younger children amid their vast open spaces - perfect for picnics in the summer months and walks with the dog.

