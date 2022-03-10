Area Guide: The idyllic Hertfordshire village of St Ippolyts

The picturesque village of St Ippolyts offers residents the ultimate rural idyll within easy reach of both Hitchin and Stevenage. We found out more about this pretty little place...

St Ippolyts church sits at the heart of the village, flanked by the characterful CofE school. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The name ‘Ippolyts’ originally came from St Hippolytus, to whom the village church was dedicated. He is believed to be a second century Christian theologian, but little is certain about his origins and life.

The church, which is still fully intact today, was built in 1087 on a green hillside overlooking the village. According to its records, the building was commissioned by Judith de Lens, the niece of William the Conqueror.

Property

St Ippolyts boasts many charming period properties in its village centre, including 17th century gabled houses and 16th century timber-framed homes. Grade II listed detached properties are also available, though its rare to find one for sale.

The Grade II listed Olive Branch on Stevenage Road. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

St Ippolyts is always evolving; the first council houses were built in 1921 and the quaint village green came to be in 1969 following the demolition of 18 cottages. The Broadmeadow estate was built in the 1990s, followed by housing association developments The Glebe and Townsend Place.

According to Rightmove, the overall average sale price of property in St Ippolyts and the neighbouring hamlet of Gosmore over the last year was £550,929.

Homes currently on the market in the village include a four-bed semi on Waterdell Lane for £775,000 and a two-bed maisonette on East View for £275,000.

St Ippolyts is packed with period properties. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Transport

St Ippolyts is a short drive from Junction 8 of the A1(M) and the closest train station is located in Hitchin, which is just over two miles north of the village. Bus services connect the village to many larger towns and cities, including St Albans, Hitchin and Welwyn Garden City.

Schools

Founded in 1847, St Ippolyts Church of England Primary School has strong links with the local church and its community. It proudly believes in providing "the best possible education for each individual child, underpinned by Christian values". It was rated 'good' in its most recent Ofsted report in 2018.

St Ippolyts is just a couple of miles south of Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Popular nearby secondary schools include Hitchin Girls' and Boys' schools, which received 'outstanding' ratings in their last Ofsted reports. They are both under three miles from the village centre.

Kingshott School, immediately north of the village, is a co-educational prep school for children between the ages of three and 13.

Pubs

For a rural village, St Ippolyts has a surprisingly large number of pubs within walking distance.

The Rusty Gun, with its hearty lunch and dinner menus, comes complete with its own farm shop, piglets and fire pit.

The Bird in the Hand in Gosmore also offers food, in addition to a 30-strong gin menu, kids' play area and Sky and BT sports.

Also in Gosmore is The Bull, a dog and child-friendly pub with an à la carte menu packed with foodie favourites.

Sports and leisure

The welcoming parish hall on Waterdell Lane brings many people together from around the village and beyond. It plays host to a number of community groups including Cubs, Beavers, Brownies and Rainbows, while everything from table tennis, bridge, yoga, dancing and dog training also takes place in the hall.

In addition, the village has active football and bowls clubs, both of which meet at Orchard Close.