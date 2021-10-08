Area Guide: The Hertfordshire hamlet of Smallford

Published: 8:00 AM October 8, 2021

A hamlet within three miles of both St Albans and Hatfield, Smallford is surrounded by countryside. We found out more about it...

With the Alban Way at its heart, one thing Smallford isn’t short of is scenic walking and cycling routes.

The hamlet originally had a railway station on the former St Albans branch line to Hatfield, which opened in 1866, a year after the line became operational. The railway line closed to passengers in 1951 but continued to be used for freight until 1969.

A sign on the Alban Way at Smallford. - Credit: Jane Howdle

The Alban Way provides access to a number of different walking and cycling paths, including one route across fields to The Plough at Sleapshyde. The remains of most of the station platforms exist along the route, with some having recently been refurbished.

Ellenbrook Fields – part of what was once Hatfield Aerodrome – offers a vast space to explore. Walkers and cyclists can learn about the history of the site along the way, thanks to useful signage.

You may also want to watch:

Travel

Smallford is ideally placed between Hatfield and St Albans, with both offering direct rail links to London. The hamlet is also a short distance from both the A414 dual carriageway and the A1(M).

Sport and leisure

The recreational ground situated on Oaklands Lane is home to St Albans Rugby Club and Harvesters Football Club. The rugby club was formed in 1970 and was the first open rugby club in St Albans.

Harvesters train youth teams from reception age upwards, as well as inclusive teams and a walking football team.

Amenities

The Smallford Farm Shop is a major draw for foodies thanks to its wide range of fresh produce, much of which is sourced locally. The on site café offers a range of hot and cold light bites, from smoothies to cupcakes, to eat in or takeaway.

The Glinwell and Smallford Farm Shop site on Hatfield Road. - Credit: Google Street View

Notcutts garden centre is another well-used local attraction, which also has its own café.

Smallford’s only pub is The Three Horse Shoes, which offers a well-stocked bar and extensive menu of hearty pub classics and lighter bites, which can be enjoyed in the beer garden out back. Dogs are also welcome.

Property

Most of Smallford’s housing is arranged along Oaklands Lane and Station Road.

The only homes currently on the market in the hamlet are a three-bed cottage on Station Road for £775,000 and some of the 25 new build houses at Radio Place, off Oaklands Lane. Priced from £600,000 for a three-bed, they’re currently available to buy off plan.

The most high end recent sale in Smallford was of The Old Forge on Wilkins Green Lane, which changed hands in March this year for £1.23m.

Properties on Oaklands Lane, Smallford. Credit: Google Street View - Credit: Google Street View

Education

Colney Heath JMI, situated in the nearby village of the same name, is the nearest primary school and nursery to Smallford. Its latest Ofsted report commended the school with a ‘good’ rating.

While Beaumont is the closest non-denominational secondary school, its catchment is so tight that students from Smallford are unlikely to secure a place. Nearby alternatives include Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans (‘good’) and Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School (‘outstanding’).

Oaklands College (‘good’) offers A Level, vocational studies and higher education courses from its Smallford campus.

St Albans Nursery and Montessori Pre-school (‘outstanding’) on Hatfield Road provides childcare for children aged three months to five years.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches) - Credit: Archant



