Area Guide: The upmarket Hertfordshire village of Radlett

Published: 8:00 AM July 9, 2021

An affluent area with a sizeable Jewish community and direct rail link into London, Radlett is a large village with a lot going on.

Of its population of approximately 8,000, around 2,200 Radlett residents identify as Jewish.

The needs of the Jewish community are well taken care of on Watling Street, the main road running through Radlett, with a kosher butcher and a couple of kosher-style delis.

There are also two synagogues (and four churches).

History

Radlett's war memorial. - Credit: Archant

There has been a settlement known as Radlett since 1453, however the area as it stands has been created almost entirely since the end of the 19th century. During this time, the village was a rural community dominated by the estates of the Kendals, who owned the majority of the land to the west of Watling Street, in addition to Newberries Avenue and Aldenham Lodge. The only buildings at the time were located at the crossroads at the bottom of Shenley Hill, which included a pub and an inn.

In 1860, the Midland Railway service was extended from Bedford into London and a station was built in Radlett, connecting it with London.

1948 was a momentous year in sport for the village, with the Olympic marathon running through the area. An out-and-back course from the Empire Stadium in Wembley was laid out through the main high street.

Property

A quick glance at Rightmove confirms that living in Radlett is far from cheap: of the properties currently listed for sale, more than half are priced in excess of £1 million. At the very top end is a seven-bed pile on Newlands Avenue (POA) with indoor pool, gym, sauna and guest/staff studio.

The average sale price in the village over the last year was £1,278,699, according to the property portal, the majority of which were detached houses, which sold for an average of £1,603,469.

The Warren is arguably Radlett’s most prestigious address, however: in 2019 it topped Lloyds Bank’s list of Hertfordshire’s most expensive streets, with an average price of £1,945,000 recorded there between 2014 and 2019. It’s also home to Apple Hatch, the third most expensive home sold in Herts in 2019, which changed hands for £3,575,000.

In last year's countdown of Hertfordshire's most expensive homes, there were four Radlett properties in the top 10.

Schools

There are three popular state schools in Radlett – Newberries Primary and Fair Field Junior School were both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted at their last inspections, while St John’s Infant and Nursery School was ranked 'outstanding'.

Fee-paying options include Edge Grove, an independent day and boarding school for pupils aged three to 13, and Radlett Preparatory, a day school for children aged four to 11. Radlett Prep old boys include Simon Cowell and Vinnie Jones (the latter of whom was expelled).

Transport links

The Radlett area has excellent transport links, with easy access to the M25, M1 motorways and A1, while the commuter rail service from Radlett to St Pancras takes less than half an hour.

Eating, drinking and entertainment

Radlett High Street - Credit: Archant

Radlett has a variety of restaurants and bars to suit all tastes, from popular chains such as Pizza Express to unique, independently owned venues.

The Broadwick pub and restaurant is Radlett’s number one eatery according to Trip Advisor, with recent visitors describing it as “excellent”, and enthusing over its fine food and fabulous cocktails.

Another popular pub is The Red Lion, with punters praising both its cosy fireside seating and bright beer garden. It also serves as a family and dog-friendly hotel, with 13 rooms available.

The Red Lion on Watling Street. - Credit: Archant

Aamcha Eastern Kitchen is a well-loved Indian, while Isot is a Turkish restaurant with an authentic Mediterranean menu and themed evenings.

Entertainment venue The Radlett Centre’s 300-seat auditorium shows a wide range of performances throughout the year.

Claims to fame

Famous former residents of Radlett include Simon Cowell, who grew up in the village, and ex-Girls Aloud star Cheryl, who left her luxury home on Cobden Hill for a new life in Surrey with One Direction’s Liam Payne (and look how that turned out...).

