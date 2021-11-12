Area Guide: The popular Oaklands are of St Albans

Some of the period homes on Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

Conveniently located between Smallford and Fleetville, Oaklands is a residential area ideally placed for all that St Albans and Hatfield have to offer. We found out more about it...

The Oaklands area is much-loved by families on account of its excellent state schools.

There are also plenty of amenities within walking distance, including the parade of shops on Hatfield Road with its barber, convenience store and various food outlets, such as the ever-popular Wong's fish and chip shop and Chinese takeaway.

The Speckled Hen pub, Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

Then there’s The Speckled Hen, a family friendly pub on Hatfield Road which serves all the classics, including steak, burgers and bangers and mash.

Across Hatfield Road is Longacres Park, with its large playing field and two children’s playgrounds. The Alban Way walking and cycling route runs alongside this open space, connecting St Albans with Hatfield.

You may also want to watch:

Property

Detached and semi-detached family homes make up most of Oaklands’ housing stock, the majority of which were built in the last 100 years.

Some of the properties along Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

Wynches Farm Drive is a major residential development, tucked away between The Speckled Hen and the parade of shops on Hatfield Road. The estate was built on what was once Winches Farm, and the Grade II listed main house – aptly named Winches Farm – remains on what is now Kay Walk.

Another major housing development to have sprouted up in the area in the last few years is Kingsbury Gardens on Hatfield Road, built on what was once a Beaumont School playing field.

Homes currently on the market locally include a two-bed maisonette on Hatfield Road for £330,000 and a two-bed flat in cedar Court for £269,950.

Transport

The City station is more than half an hour away on foot, or a short bike or bus ride. Regular bus services are available on Hatfield Road.

The M25, M1 and A1(M) are also very close to Oaklands, meaning easy driving north and south.

Schools

St Albans is renowned for its great state schools, and those in the Oaklands area are among the most sought after.

Oakwood Primary School, in Oakwood Drive, was rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted at its last inspection in 2014. It was noted that “pupils reach standards that are consistently above average” and are “exceptionally well prepared for their future lives”.

Beaumont School on Austen Way was also rated ‘outstanding’ across the board in 2014. The coeducational school prepares pupils “extremely well” for their future and behaviour is “exemplary in and out of the classroom”. Competition to secure a place is fierce, and the school’s catchment was around 1km last year.

Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School on Colney Heath Lane is a coeducational secondary, ranked 'good' by Ofsted in 2016. "The school’s caring ethos and its inclusive approach to welcoming pupils of different faiths pervades all aspects of its work," the report said.

Oaklands College, Hatfield Road (Picture: Danny Loo) - Credit: Archant

Oaklands College is a further education college which offers a mix of A levels and BTECs, plus apprenticeships, adult learning and specialist programmes for students with high needs. The college has around 5,000 students across its sites in St Albans, Welwyn Garden City and Borehamwood, and was found to require improvement in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches) - Credit: Archant



