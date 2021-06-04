Area Guide: St Albans' New Greens area explored

Published: 8:00 AM June 4, 2021

A residential area to the north of St Albans, New Greens offers family-friendly accommodation at a marginally more affordable price than some other areas of the city.

While the bulk of the New Greens estate was built in the post-war years as part of the government's expansion policy, there are some older — and more modern — homes in the mix.

Some of New Greens' post-war housing. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

Properties currently on the market in the area include a four-bed semi with double-storey annex on Partridge Road for £750,000, a three-bed detached house on Lawrance Road for £600,000 and a one-bed ground floor flat on Blueberry Close for £250,000.

Amenities

High Oaks is New Greens' shopping hub, with a busy parade including a newsagents', a fancy dress and dancewear shop, a florist, a dental practice, a bakery, a Chinese/fish and chip shop and an Indian takeaway.

The New Greens shops. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

There is extensive green space off Toulmin Drive, with a playground for young children and playing fields used for football and rugby.

The surrounding woodland offers ample space for joggers and dog walkers to explore, while the quiet streets make the area a hotspot for local learner drivers looking to practise their manoeuvres.

New Greens Social Club, also on High Oaks, hosts a range of entertainment options, including live music, comedy nights, quizzes and big screen sports. Hall hire is also available for weddings, funerals, parties and more.

Christ Church, High Oaks. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

Christ Church (on High Oaks) is an all-age religious community. Opened in 1980 as a replacement for the 19th century church on Verulam Road (which is now offices), it is part of the Church of England,

Schools

There are two schools in New Greens - Margaret Wix Primary School and Townsend Church of England School.

Townsend Church of England School, High Oaks. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

While Townsend is the only C of E secondary school in St Albans, attendees are welcome from all faiths (or none) and Year 7 pupils typically come from more than 60 primary schools across Herts, Luton and Barnet.

Margaret Wix educates pupils aged from four to 11, and has a nursery class that runs every morning. It also has a school dog, Sweep.

Both schools were rated 'good' by Ofsted at their last inspection.

Other schools serving New Greens include Garden Fields JMI on nearby Townsend Drive. Rated 'good' by Ofsted, it is in the process of expanding to a three-form entry school and will have a maximum of 630 pupils on roll by September, making it the biggest primary school in St Albans.

The ever-popular St Albans Girls' School (STAGS) is just across Harpenden Road, on Sandridgebury Lane, and was rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2013.

Sport

The St Albans Centurions rugby league team play their home games from Toulmin Drive sports ground. The first team play in the East Rugby League, but the ground is also home to several kids' teams as well as the Grey Cents, a team aged 35-plus.

Toulmin Drive offers ample space for all kinds of sport. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

The St Albans London Colney ABA is a local boxing club that offers classes for all age groups, also based on Toulmin Drive. It's open to anyone keen to take up amateur boxing with a view to representing the club in a future bout.

