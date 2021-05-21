Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of London Colney

Published: 7:45 AM May 21, 2021

Some of London Colney's prettiest homes overlook the River Colne. - Credit: Archant

Located to the north of London, close to Junction 22 of the M25, is London Colney. We found out more about this large Hertfordshire village.

London Colney was first recorded in 1555. Taking its name from the River Colne, it refers to “Colney on the road to London”.

The high street used to be one of the main routes to the capital, with its range of inns proving a popular stopover with travellers.

Carmelo's cafe and restaurant is one of the attractions on Haseldine Road. Picture: Jane Howdle - Credit: Archant

With a population of nearly 10,000 residents, London Colney offers a great balance: it's a cosmopolitan area with access to London, while also offering many opportunities for people who enjoy appreciating nature.

There are many walks associated with the village, as well as a number of open-water fishing areas in and around the River Colne, notably Broad Colney Lakes.

The village also offers supermarkets, hairdressers, several takeaways and a variety of different businesses including a tattooist and several estate agents.

A cafe, pharmacy and barbers are some of the amenities on offer on this London Colney High Street parade. Picture: Jane Howdle - Credit: Archant

There are also doctor’s practices, a library and a handful of popular pubs.

The retail park, Colney Fields, offers a selection of supermarkets and stores including a Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer’s and Next.

Visitor attractions

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum, established in 1959, is the UK’s oldest aviation museum dedicated to the preservation of the de Havilland aviation heritage and is located at Salisbury Hall on the south side of the M25 motorway.

Those with young children could also enjoy a local day out at Willows Activity Farm, an “attraction with farmyard animals, adventure play, funfair rides, tractor rides and indoor soft play".

Sports

Fans of sports, particularly football, will be able to enjoy watching non-league team London Colney FC, who play at Cotlandswick Playing Fields.

They are also able to appreciate the proximity of both Arsenal FC and Watford FC’s training grounds, which are next door to each other on Bell Lane.

Arsenal's London Colney Training Ground. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Transport links

Bus routes connect London Colney to a range of destinations, including St Albans, Barnet, Watford and Borehamwood.

Thameslink trains then run into London from both St Albans and Borehamwood.

Property

House prices are notably cheaper in London Colney, with Zoopla’s current average value estimate at £404,081, as opposed to the £574,007 average in St Albans.

Homes currently on the market in the village range from a four-bed Grade II listed house believed to date to Tudor times on High Street (£950,000) to a one-bed top-floor apartment on Lakeside Place (£210,000).

High Street, London Colney. Picture: Jane Howdle - Credit: Archant

Schools

There are three primary schools in the village, which are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted: Saint Bernadette Catholic Primary School, London Colney Primary & Nursey School and Bowmansgreen Primary School.

Bowmansgreen Primary School, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

London Colney students often attend secondary schools in St Albans, including St Albans Girls’ School (‘outstanding’) Samuel Ryder Academy ('good') and Verulam ('good’).

History

London Colney is steeped in history, being the area in which the Romans captured Alban, before executing him at Verulamium.

In more recent history, London Colney was the landing site of German spy, Karel Richter on May 12, 1941. After landing, Richter hid in a forest, too nervous to travel to London. After eventually coming out of hiding, Richter was approached by two lorry drivers asking for directions towards London.

Unable to give directions to the men, they became suspicious and reported the man to a police officer who took him to the local police station. Eventually, Richter confessed to the true purpose of his mission.

