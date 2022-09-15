An attractive hamlet surrounded by open countryside but within a short drive of all of Harpenden’s amenities, it’s easy to see the appeal of Kinsbourne Green.

We found out more about this corner of the county.

Kinsbourne Green at sunset. - Credit: Archant

In the early 20th century, Kinsbourne Green was a small hamlet, quite detached from Harpenden.

While it may seem to be absorbed into Harpenden now, Kinsbourne Green is very much a place in its own right.

A short drive from the Luton Hoo Estate and the county border with Bedfordshire, it is situated to the north-west of Harpenden town centre and falls within the parish of Harpenden Rural.

The parish council, which includes Kinsbourne Green Common and parts of the Rothamsted Estate, was created in 1898 when the old Harpenden Parish was split into two: one urban district and one rural district.

Whilst the rural parish covers a large area, it has the smallest number of properties of any parish in the St Albans District.

Kinsbourne Green's easy access to the M1 and Harpenden train station make it a handy spot for commuters and London Luton Airport is about five miles away.

As for amenities, there's a Post Office and dentist on Luton Road, while the area benefits from the proximity to the neighbouring town’s high street shops, bars and restaurants.

A period property at Kinsbourne Green. - Credit: Archant





Property

The Annables Estate is a development of 32 individually designed detached houses in Kinsbourne Green on two privately owned roads, Chamberlaines and Spring Road.

The first house on the estate was built in the 1930s and since then individual plots have been sold off and properties built. Its rural setting means many of the houses overlook open countryside.

Kinsbourne Green’s streetscape is ever-evolving though. Charlie’s Chinese restaurant, once a Luton Road landmark on the outskirts of Harpenden, was demolished in 2016 to make way for six new homes.

Another property to bite the dust was the exclusive Highlands on Annables Lane, the most expensive home sold in Hertfordshire during 2016.

It changed hands for £5,125,000 and was promptly demolished, and a luxurious new property built in its place.

Not all properties are that expensive. Rightmove reports that properties in Kinsbourne Green had an overall average price of £924,882 over the last year.

The majority of sales during that period were detached properties, going for an average price of £1,169,532.

Semi-detached homes sold for an average of £886,309, with terraced properties fetching £713,857.

Among the sales over the last 12 months is Highfield, in Chamberlaines, for £1,750,000, according to data supplied by HM Land Registry.

The Old Dairy in Kinsbourne Green Lane went for £1,480,000 in February.

Kinsbourne Green Lane, near the Common. - Credit: Archant

Properties currently on the market in the local area include a six-bedroom family home in Kinsbourne Green Lane with a guide price of £2,250,000, and a five-bed detached in the sought-after private Annables Estate for £2m.

A six-bedroom detached home on the Miley Close development is yours for offers over £1,500,000.





Church

St Mary’s was built in 1869 as a combined church and school on a site given by the then Lord of the Manor of Annables, the Reverend William Smyth.

When the church-cum-school was completed, the first school mistress was a Miss Freeman.

A separate classroom for infants was added to the original building in 1892. When St Mary’s was rebuilt in 1968, this classroom was incorporated in the present Church Hall.

The school closed in July 1955 when the pupils transferred to the new school at Roundwood Park.

However, the church remains at the heart of the Kinsbourne Green community and a fundraising appeal enabled a new extension in 2008.

The Kinsbourne Common Fete is jointly organised by St Mary’s Church and the neighbouring 9th Harpenden Scout Group.

This year's fete is due to take place on Saturday, September 24 and has an ‘Eco’ theme.

You will be able to discover pre-loved accessories, junk modelling, and make your own bug hotel,

There's also more traditional stalls of plants, books, afternoon tea, and much more from noon to 3pm.

St Mary’s has a hall for hire which is used by community groups and private hirers.





Schools

Kinsbourne Green is close to some of Harpenden’s most popular – and over-subscribed – state schools.

For primary students, Wood End is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Roundwood 'good', while Roundwood Park, also ‘outstanding’, is the closest secondary school.





Pubs

There were once four pubs in Kinsbourne Green, but only The Fox remains.

The Whip is now a listed private dwelling known as Whip Cottage. It was built in 1780 as a house for the head gardener of the nearby Luton Hoo Estate. In became an ale house around 1900.

The First and Last was demolished in 1974, and Charlie’s – originally known as The Harrow – went the same way.

On Luton Road, The Fox – known as The Smyth Arms in 1710 – is now a family-friendly, stylish pub, bar, and restaurant serving an array of starters, sharers, pizzas, steaks, salads, and mains. It also does a Sunday roast.





Farm life

Annables Farm is home to The Farmschool, an educational charity established in 2014 to reconnect children and young people with food, farming and the environment.

The venue in Annables Lane is also available for corporate hire.

As we head towards the festive season, Littlefield Farm is the place for your perfect tree. It has been home to Christmas trees for decades.









The Turner’s Hall fire

Drama and controversy ensued one night in late 1826, when a fire began in the lamb house at Turner’s Hall Farm, Kinsbourne Green, and later spread to the stable and barn.

The fire consumed the stables, the barn – which was full of corn – and the majority of the livestock.

While everyone on the farm grounds was distracted, the manor house was looted. Legend has it that the mob took the most valuable contents, such as jewellery and furniture, and even drank beer and wine from the cellar.