Area Guide: The charming Hertfordshire village of Flamstead

Probably best known locally for its annual scarecrow festival, which returns this weekend for the first time since the pandemic, Flamstead is a pretty village with a strong sense of community.

Located between Redbourn and Markyate, on the edge of the Chilterns, Flamstead is home to around 1,300 residents, according to the 2011 Census.

The village is steeped in history. Dating from at least Saxon times, it is mentioned in the Domesday Book, and Channel 4's Time Team even discovered a Roman temple complex nearby.

While falling under Dacorum council, Flamstead comes with an AL3 postcode.

Property

Flamstead has around 500 homes, 65 of which are listed. Of particular interest are the almshouses opposite The Three Blackbirds pub, which are dated 1669.

Being surrounded by this level of charming character homes doesn’t come cheap though.

According to Rightmove, sold prices in Flamstead over the last year were 40 per cent up on the 2018 peak of £760,000.

Properties in the village had an overall average price of £1,062,500 over the last year, although Rightmove only lists two homes actually being sold, one a detached cottage in Mill Lane for £1,350,000 and the other a four-bed, semi-detached for £775,000.

Of homes currently for sale in Flamstead, a four-bed bungalow in Pie Corner has a guide price of £850,000, while a charming Grade II-listed character cottage in the heart of the village is on the market for offers in excess of £550,000.





Church

In the heart of the village lies historic church St Leonard’s.

The Grade I-listed parish church has stood for 900 years, and it is possible that a Saxon chapel might previously have occupied the same site.

Originally built in Norman times, a recent £1m restoration project has saved the 12th century building for future generations.

The church's website states it "contains the most important mediaeval wall paintings in Hertfordshire outside St Albans Abbey".

The website continues: "Thanks to a very generous grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, St Leonard's medieval roof is now in good repair.

"More work to the fabric of the building has to be completed. However, the rare wall paintings are drying out and more detail is becoming clear."

The church is open again for visitors and for worship.

The Friends of St Leonard's (FoSL) is a charitable trust dedicated to preserving and maintaining the fabric of the church. Working alongside FoSL is the Flamstead Heritage group.





Flamstead Scarecrow Festival

After a three-year hiatus, the popular Flamstead Scarecrow Festival is making its long-awaited return this week from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21.

Organised by the Friends of St Leonard’s, villagers will compete to build the best scarecrow, with visitors welcomed back to tour the village and vote for their favourites.

First held in 2002, the event celebrates the village's community spirit while also supporting St Leonard’s Church, as well as other local charities and organisations.

Entry to the festival is via a suggested donation of £4 per adult, £2 per child age three to 17, and £10 per family (2 adults and 2 children).

Tickets can be reserved in advance and more information can be found at flamsteadscarecrowfestival.co.uk

There you will also find festival opening times.

Sadly, 2019’s festival had to be cancelled due to tragic events which took place in the village shortly before the event, while Covid stopped the 2020 and 2021 festivals from taking place.

In 2018, the last time the festival was held, organisers raised £23k.





Travel

For such a rural location, Flamstead has good transport links.

The M1 and London Luton Airport are close by, and the village benefits from bus routes to Luton, Dunstable, St Albans and Hemel Hempstead.

The closest train stations are in Harpenden and Luton.





Schools

Flamstead Village School in Trowley Hill Road is a half-form entry primary with a morning nursery, ranked ‘good’ by Ofsted.

There are secondary school options in Harpenden such as Katherine Warington School, Roundwood Park School, St George's School, and Sir John Lawes School.

Beechwood Park School, in nearby Markyate, is a co-educational prep day and boarding school, welcoming boys and girls aged three to 13.





Sport and leisure

There are a number of groups and societies active within the village.

Founded 1875, Flamstead Cricket Club play at their pitch in Friendless Lane.

The area is also home to three pubs – the Rose & Crown at Trowley Bottom, and The Spotted Dog and The Three Blackbirds, both in High Street.

The quaint Rose & Crown is described as "a gem of a small village pub" by CAMRA's Pub Heritage Group.