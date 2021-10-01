Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire village of Bedmond
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Archant
About three miles south of Hemel Hempstead and minutes from the M25 and M1, Bedmond is one of Hertfordshire's best connected villages. We found out more about it this pretty little place...
Bedmond was once a farming area and a large portion of the district is still made up of farm land and agricultural service.
It is popular with outdoor pursuits enthusiasts, and its many paths for cycling, running, or a casual stroll around the countryside make it easy to enjoy its great outdoors.
Its amenities include a post office, a convenience store and a garage.
Travel
You may also want to watch:
Hemel may be the closest town to Bedmond, but Watford and St Albans are also within a five mile radius.
Bedmond has efficient local and regional transportation networks; the M25 and M1 are both just minutes away by car, while nearby Kings Langley offers rail links into London Euston in half an hour.
Most Read
- 1 St Albans road closures decision 'must be unanimous', says highways chief
- 2 Vote for your favourite restaurant in Chamber of Commerce poll
- 3 Fantastic memories at last for St Albans athletes as London Marathon finally returns
- 4 Who are the winners of this year's Civic Society Awards?
- 5 Harpenden burglary: Can you help crack this crime?
- 6 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 7 Car theft suspects arrested as part of police sting
- 8 St Albans school responds to Everard and Nessa murders with workshops for boys
- 9 Comment: London mega mansions leave Herts homes in the shade
- 10 The latest court results for the St Albans area
History
In 1880, the village’s famous ‘tin church’, also known as the ‘Church of the Ascension’ was opened. The church was bought for £80 by Mrs Solly, wife of the then Squire of Bedmond.
The Grade II listed building seats 60 people and has a bell in its steeple which is rung for services. A Holy Communion is held at the church every Sunday.
Closer to Abbots Langley was the Ovaltine dairy farm, based on the model dairy farm that was owned by Marie Antoinette. The M25 has long since replaced the land that was used to graze Jersey cows, and the building has become a private property aptly named Antoinette Court, located on Dairy Way.
A final historical factoid relates to Pope Adrian the IV, born Nicholas Breakspear around 1100 in Bedmond. The son of a poor priest, Breakspear strived to be admitted to the Abbey, but was apparently refused due to his lack of education.
Afterwards, Breakspear set off on a voyage to France, becoming a monk in St Rufus. He was Pope Adrian IV from 1154 until his death in 1159 aged 59.
His death is considered something of a myth; the story is that he died – aged 59, in 1159 – choking on a fly whilst drinking wine.
A plaque to commemorate him has been placed where his former home was built.
Pubs and property
The Bell, previously known as The Blue Bell is believed to have been around since 1618. Located on High Street, it has recently come under new ownership and has received rave reviews for its warm welcome and hearty pub grub.
The White Hart Inn sadly closed in 2009 and has since been converted into a private house, following in the footsteps of The Green Man. Now known as Green Man House, it last changed hands in March this year for £730,000.
The Travellers’ Rest pub was located in Porridge Pot Hill (now called Church Hill) and Dick Turpin is said to have visited.
There are two possible explanations for the hill’s original name; one is that porridge was the meal of choice for many of the travellers passing through. Another is that it was named after the legend of a witch who lived at the bottom of the hill. A peculiar mist was said to rise in the early mornings from the steam of her hot bowl of breakfast porridge.
Schools
The village has a one-form entry primary school, Bedmond Academy, which also has a morning nursery class.
Formerly known as Bedmond Village Primary and Nursery School, it was placed in special measures in 2016 following an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report. It opened in September 2017 with its new name.
The closest secondary school to the village is the partially selective and extremely popular Parmiter’s School in Garston (‘outstanding’). Other nearby options include Longdean School in Hemel Hempstead (‘good’) and Francis Combe Academy in Garston (‘requires improvement’).