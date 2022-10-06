Well-known for its links to playwright George Bernard Shaw and its unusual Greek-inspired church, the idyllic Hertfordshire village of Ayot St Lawrence is located on the country lanes between Wheathampstead and Welwyn.

We found out more about this charming Herts village...

Shaw's Corner is a National Trust property in Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Archant

About the Ayots

Located within the triangle formed by Stevenage, Harpenden and Welwyn Garden City, Ayot St Lawrence is widely regarded as one of Hertfordshire's finest villages.

With its chocolate box cottages and picturesque rural setting, it is a delightful village famed for its links to renowned Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, whose former home, Shaw's Corner, is now a National Trust property.

One of Ayot St Lawrence's chocolate box cottages. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Ayot St Lawrence was crowned Hertfordshire's most expensive village by Zoopla the other year, thanks to house prices averaging £1,655,000. So it's not cheap.

It's also home to a characterful 14th century inn, The Brocket Arms, and alongside smaller neighbours Ayot Green and Ayot St Peter, is known as one of 'the Ayots'.





Shaw’s Corner and Ayot St Lawrence's most famous former resident

Which way to Shaw's Corner in Ayot St Lawrence? - Credit: Alan Davies

Think of Ayot St Lawrence and one person instantly springs to mind.

Situated in the Hertfordshire countryside, the village is synonymous with renowned Irish playwright, polemicist, and political activist George Bernard Shaw.

Why? The Nobel Prize and Oscar winner behind plays such as Pygmalion, Saint Joan, and Man and Superman lived in Ayot St Lawrence, setting up home at Shaw's Corner.

Shaw's Corner in Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Alan Davies

Now a National Trust property, the house is an Edwardian Arts and Crafts-influenced villa.

Bernard Shaw moved to Ayot St Lawrence in 1906 and made his home in the Hertfordshire village until his death in 1950.

His house, originally a rectory, was opened as a National Trust property in 1951.

George Bernard Shaw's former home, Shaw's Corner, is in Ayot St Lawrence, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Alan Davies

The home remains much the same way Bernard Shaw left it, and tucked away in the estate's grounds is the playwright's famous revolving wooden writing hut.

Shaw called the hut 'London', so that unwanted visitors could be told he was away ‘visiting the capital’.

George Bernard Shaw's home Shaw's Corner at Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Alan Davies





Where exactly is Ayot St Lawrence?

Part of the Ayots, along with Ayot St Peter and Ayot Green, Ayot St Lawrence is a small village about five miles from Welwyn Garden City and a similar distance from Harpenden in the opposite direction.

Ayot St Lawrence falls within the council borough of Welwyn Hatfield, and the village of Wheathampstead is under three miles away.





A tale of two churches

Old St Lawrence Church, Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Archant

As well as Bernard Shaw, Ayot St Lawrence is known for its old 12th century church and new 'Palladian' place of worship.

Dedicated to St Lawrence, namesake of the village, the old church was partially demolished under orders from local squire Sir Lionel Lyde in 1775.

Sir Lionel, a colourful figure, was a wealthy tobacco merchant from Bristol, who acquired country manor Ayot House in the 1770s.

According to legend, Lyde was only stopped from completely demolishing the church by the then Bishop of Lincoln. The Grade II listed ruins of Ayot St Lawrence Old Church still attract visitors today.

The Palladian Church in Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Amy Pettingill.

The ruined Norman church was replaced by a neoclassical structure, now known as the Palladian Church.

Commissioned by Sir Lionel around 1775, the new church was designed by architect Nicholas Revett in the 'Greek Revival' style.

The new St Lawrence Church is loosely modelled on the columns found in the temple to Apollo on the island of Delos, in the Cyclades, and has Grade I listing.

The Palladian Church in Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Amy Pettingill.

The hugely popular annual Ayot St Lawrence Art Show takes place at the church.









Property

Securing a slice of prime village real estate doesn't come cheap – when properties do come on the market, that is.

The average sold price for a property in Ayot St Lawrence in the last 12 months is £1,650,000, according to Zoopla.

Rightmove currently lists just one property for sale in the village and it comes with a guide price of £2,250,000.

For that, you get a beautifully presented five-bedroom, three-bathroom Tudor cottage.





The Brocket Arms

This cosy country inn dates back to the 14th century, and was once the monastic quarters for the nearby Norman church, until the Reformation.

Also offering accommodation, The Brocket Arms retains the traditional features one would expect to find in such a character building, with low ceilings, oak beams, and inglenook fireplaces.

The bar and restaurant serve good quality, seasonal food, together with a varied range of real ales and wines.

Legend has it that the inn is haunted by a monk or priest, who was tried and hanged in the building.





Transport

The village is small but far from isolated, with the rail network easily accessible from Welwyn North and Welwyn Garden City stations.

Alternatively, you can journey into London from the train stations at Harpenden and St Albans.

The A1(M) is close to hand at Welwyn.





Schools

The nearest primary schools are in the neighbouring villages of Codicote, Kimpton, and Wheathampstead.

Two of the closest secondaries are Monk’s Walk in Welwyn Garden City, which was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted at its most recent short inspection, and the new Katherine Warington School in Harpenden.