Area Guide: The affluent Hertfordshire village of Aldenham

This picture perfect village is one of the most expensive places to live in Herts. We found out more about it...
Located between Radlett and Watford, Aldenham is probably smaller today than it was 500 years ago due to its land being sold to the highest bidders during the Reformation.
It was recently named one of Hertfordshire's five most desirable villages, based on highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and ‘chocolate box’ appeal.
Property
Living somewhere this lovely does not come cheap: according to a recent Savills analysis of Land Registry data, both Aldenham East and Aldenham West are two of just five local authority wards in Herts with an average property price in excess of £1m.
In Aldenham East the average was £1,329,291 while in Aldenham West it stood at £1,067,316.
There are currently just three homes available for sale in the village, all of them expensive: a £3.5m three-bed apartment with access to communal tennis court and gym, a £1.35m detached house with pool and a two-bed apartment for £720,000.
Schools
Aldenham has some of the most prestigious private schools in the country on its doorstep.
Aldenham School, described as “small, smart and with traditional style” was founded in 1597, and is now a private school with a mixture of boarding and day students of both genders.
Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ School – which has a girls’ school linked to it – was named as the Sunday Times Independent Secondary School of the Year in 2017.
There is also a choice of state schools nearby, such as Little Reddings Primary School and Bushey Meads secondary school, which were both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in their last inspections.
Church
Crucial to the village is St John the Baptist Church. Being built around the mid-13th century, it boasts “750 years of continuous worship” and still serves the local community well.
As a matter of fact, the church and the village have featured in a variety of media productions, from films such as Confessions of a Window Cleaner to Coldplay’s music video for Life in Technicolor.
Transport
The village has excellent transport links due to its close proximity to the M25, M1 and A1(M).
Additionally, Radlett station is a six-minute drive from the village, while Elstree and Borehamwood station is around 12 minutes away. Both have direct train connections into London.
Sport and leisure
Aldenham Golf & Country Club offers nine and 18-hole courses designed to challenge every level of golfer. Additionally, its dining rooms host regular private events, from corporate dinners to birthday parties and weddings.
Aldenham Country Park is a beautiful 175-acre green space offering activities for all ages, from pony rides to survival workshops. They also have a 100 Aker Wood trail, with Pooh Bear themed attractions along the route, as well as the option to camp, and even glamp, within the facilities.