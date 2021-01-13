Comment: Adjusting to life at home in the latest lockdown  

Published: 8:15 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM January 13, 2021

We’re a week into this latest lockdown, and how are we all feeling?

Sick of the sight of the same four walls and wondering when we’ll ever be able to sit in a pub/cafe/house that isn’t our own again? I know I am.

It feels a lot harder to find a positive this lockdown. We’ve been through it before and have mainly learned that we really like doing all the stuff we’re not currently allowed to do.

Personally, any desire to use this time to learn a language or enhance my home has long passed – not that there’s any time for that between working and offering some basic level of learning support.

The homeschool is more organised this time – my kids’ schools have timetables in place, meaning a full schedule of classes throughout the day.

For parents, the flipside of the good is the bad; our kids are having a much-improved learning experience, but it requires more input from us to make sure they log in on time and get the actual work done.

I can barely type a sentence at the moment without someone coming at me with a piece of glitchy tech or a very long poem they want to share very, very slowly, in Spanish.

All hopes of embracing a healthier lifestyle in the new year went out the window for me with Boris’s schools bombshell. The chocolate-free January was never going to be a realistic goal after that.

That combined with the worry that going for a walk could become an arrestable offence has left many of us more housebound and miserable than ever.

Which is, I suppose, the point. The staying home bit, obviously, not the being miserable. Though that is a natural mood progression.

On the even more negative side, next week will bring us Blue Monday. Widely viewed as the most depressing day of the year, if we can get through that in lockdown – and we know we can – then we can get through anything.