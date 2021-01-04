A fine family home close to popular St Albans schools
This beautifully presented three bedroom character home is set in a wonderfully central yet quiet close.
The property offers accommodation arranged over three floors, with an entrance hallway, 25ft living room with feature fireplace, bright kitchen/breakfast room and versatile basement room with natural light.
On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a stylish bathroom suite with a vaulted ceiling.
Externally there is a pleasant and private rear garden.
Built in the 1880s, Clifton Street is located within a 10 minute walk of the city centre and mainline train station.
Excellent local schools, including Maple and Alban City primaries and the private St Albans High School for Girls, are just a short walk away.
Clifton Street, St Albans
Guide price: £750,000
Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk