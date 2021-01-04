News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
A fine family home close to popular St Albans schools

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 2:41 PM January 4, 2021   
Clifton Street, St Albans.

This beautifully presented three bedroom character home is set in a wonderfully central yet quiet close.

The property offers accommodation arranged over three floors, with an entrance hallway, 25ft living room with feature fireplace, bright kitchen/breakfast room and versatile basement room with natural light.

The kitchen/breakfast room opens out onto the rear garden. 

The living room has a bay sash window and a working fireplace.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a stylish bathroom suite with a vaulted ceiling.

Externally there is a pleasant and private rear garden.

The master bedroom boasts a feature fireplace and fitted wardrobes. 

The bright basement would make an ideal guest room or home office.

There is a private garden to the rear of the property.

Built in the 1880s, Clifton Street is located within a 10 minute walk of the city centre and mainline train station.

Excellent local schools, including Maple and Alban City primaries and the private St Albans High School for Girls, are just a short walk away.

Property Facts 

Clifton Street, St Albans 

Guide price: £750,000

Paul Barker Estate Agents, 01727 223344, www.paul-barker.co.uk


