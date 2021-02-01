Property Spotlight: A unique listed home on one of St Albans' most historic streets
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Cassidy & Tate
This double fronted Grade II listed period property is ideally located within St Albans’ sought-after old conservation area.
The house offers elegant character and an abundance of natural light over three floors, including a basement level.
With three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, four double bedrooms (one with en suite), a family bathroom and a TV room in the basement, this home allows for larger gatherings or for each member of the family to enjoy their own space.
A breathtaking and luxurious rear garden spanning just under an acre is a beautiful backdrop and offers the perfect outdoor sanctuary.
Of particular note is the property's two separate entrances, one at the front and one via a private rear gate that leads to a detached double garage and plenty of parking.
Fishpool Street is an enviable road surrounded by Roman ruins, close to the city centre and within walking distance of the beautiful open spaces of the Verulamium lakes and the Cathedral.
Property Facts
Fishpool Street, St Albans
Guide price: £2,250,000
Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk