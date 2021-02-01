News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A unique listed home on one of St Albans' most historic streets

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 3:04 PM February 1, 2021   
Fishpool Street, St Albans. 

Fishpool Street, St Albans. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

This double fronted Grade II listed period property is ideally located within St Albans’ sought-after old conservation area.

Fishpool Street connects St Albans city centre with Verulamium Park. 

Fishpool Street connects St Albans city centre with Verulamium Park. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

The house offers elegant character and an abundance of natural light over three floors, including a basement level. 

With three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, four double bedrooms (one with en suite), a family bathroom and a TV room in the basement, this home allows for larger gatherings or for each member of the family to enjoy their own space.

The house is flooded with natural light. 

The house is flooded with natural light. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

 

The characterful first floor landing.

The characterful first floor landing. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

One of the property's four double bedrooms.

One of the property's four double bedrooms. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

The kitchen/breakfast room leads to the dining room.

The kitchen/breakfast room leads to the dining room. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

A breathtaking and luxurious rear garden spanning just under an acre is a beautiful backdrop and offers the perfect outdoor sanctuary.  

Of particular note is the property's two separate entrances, one at the front and one via a private rear gate that leads to a detached double garage and plenty of parking.  

The rear garden covers is just under an acre. 

The rear garden covers is just under an acre. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

There is a detached double garage to the rear of the property. 

There is a detached double garage to the rear of the property. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

The property backs onto Verulamium Park. 

The property backs onto Verulamium Park. - Credit: Cassidy & Tate

Fishpool Street is an enviable road surrounded by Roman ruins, close to the city centre and within walking distance of the beautiful open spaces of the Verulamium lakes and the Cathedral.  

Property Facts 

Fishpool Street, St Albans  

Guide price: £2,250,000 

Cassidy & Tate, 01727 228428, www.cassidyandtate.co.uk 

