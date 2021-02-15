News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A unique conversion in central St Albans

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 11:53 AM February 15, 2021    Updated: 12:29 PM February 15, 2021
Saxon House, Upper Marlborough Road, St Albans. 

Saxon House, Upper Marlborough Road, St Albans.

This spacious lower ground floor apartment is perfectly positioned in the heart of St Albans, just a short walk from the mainline train station and vibrant city centre.

The property forms part of a recent conversion that provides beautiful modern decor throughout. 

The apartment is in an enviable location, between the city centre and the mainline station. 

The apartment is in an enviable location, between the city centre and the mainline station.

The property's modern fitted kitchen. 

The property's modern fitted kitchen.

The apartment is on the corner of Upper Marlborough Road and Victoria Street. 

The apartment is on the corner of Upper Marlborough Road and Victoria Street.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall leading to a spacious open plan room with living area and fitted kitchen, plus a study space ideal for those working from home.

There is also a double bedroom and family bathroom along with an allocated parking space located close to the apartment.

The entrance to Saxon House is on Upper Marlborough Road. 

The entrance to Saxon House is on Upper Marlborough Road.

The spacious double bedroom has built in storage. 

The spacious double bedroom has built in storage.

Property Facts 

Saxon House, Upper Marlborough Road, St Albans 

Guide price: £280,000 

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk

