Property Spotlight: A unique conversion in central St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
Published: 11:53 AM February 15, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM February 15, 2021
This spacious lower ground floor apartment is perfectly positioned in the heart of St Albans, just a short walk from the mainline train station and vibrant city centre.
The property forms part of a recent conversion that provides beautiful modern decor throughout.
The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall leading to a spacious open plan room with living area and fitted kitchen, plus a study space ideal for those working from home.
There is also a double bedroom and family bathroom along with an allocated parking space located close to the apartment.
Property Facts
Saxon House, Upper Marlborough Road, St Albans
Guide price: £280,000
Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk
