Property Spotlight: A unique conversion in central St Albans

This spacious lower ground floor apartment is perfectly positioned in the heart of St Albans, just a short walk from the mainline train station and vibrant city centre.



The property forms part of a recent conversion that provides beautiful modern decor throughout.

The apartment is in an enviable location, between the city centre and the mainline station. - Credit: Frost's

The property's modern fitted kitchen. - Credit: Frost's

The apartment is on the corner of Upper Marlborough Road and Victoria Street. - Credit: Frost's

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall leading to a spacious open plan room with living area and fitted kitchen, plus a study space ideal for those working from home.

There is also a double bedroom and family bathroom along with an allocated parking space located close to the apartment.

The entrance to Saxon House is on Upper Marlborough Road. - Credit: Frost's

The spacious double bedroom has built in storage. - Credit: Frost's

Property Facts

Saxon House, Upper Marlborough Road, St Albans

Guide price: £280,000

Frost's, 01727 861166, www.frosts.co.uk