Property Spotlight: A stunning conversion in the heart of Harpenden
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Bradford & Howley
This rarely available and highly sought-after apartment offers a quite stunning interior, complimented by a superb specification.
In addition, the development offers total security with video entry phone, lifts to all floors and gated allocated parking.
Located on the first floor, this outstanding property features fabulous and interesting living space, including high ceilings, underfloor heating and a wonderful mezzanine.
A large entrance hall with useful storage leads to a delightful principal reception room and open plan kitchen with granite worktops and fitted appliances.
Stairs lead to a superb mezzanine level, offering additional reception space or an occasional third bedroom.
The principal bedroom features a dressing area with floor to ceiling fitted wardrobes and a stylish en suite bathroom. The property is further complimented by a quality shower room.
The communal areas are immaculate and carpeted and outside there is a landscaped communal garden with locked bike shed.
The Old Post House was converted from the Royal Mail sorting offices by luxury developers Oakbridge Homes. It is located in the centre of Harpenden, minutes from the mainline railway station, offering easy access to all Harpenden amenities, shops and restaurants and a short walk from the new leisure centre at Rothamsted Park.
The Old Post House, Arden Grove, Harpenden
£775,000
Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com