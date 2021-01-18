Property Spotlight: A stunning conversion in the heart of Harpenden

Published: 10:18 AM January 18, 2021

This rarely available and highly sought-after apartment offers a quite stunning interior, complimented by a superb specification.

In addition, the development offers total security with video entry phone, lifts to all floors and gated allocated parking.

Gated allocated parking is provided. - Credit: Bradford & Howley

Located on the first floor, this outstanding property features fabulous and interesting living space, including high ceilings, underfloor heating and a wonderful mezzanine.



A large entrance hall with useful storage leads to a delightful principal reception room and open plan kitchen with granite worktops and fitted appliances.

Features of the fitted kitchen include granite worktops. - Credit: Bradford & Howley

The principal reception room measures 23ft by 18ft 6in. - Credit: Bradford & Howley

Stairs lead to a superb mezzanine level, offering additional reception space or an occasional third bedroom.

Stairs lead from the reception room to the mezzanine level. - Credit: Bradford & Howley

The mezzanine is currently being used as a home office and bedroom. - Credit: Bradford & Howley

The principal bedroom features a dressing area with floor to ceiling fitted wardrobes and a stylish en suite bathroom. The property is further complimented by a quality shower room.

The master bedroom has a spacious en suite bathroom. - Credit: Bradford & Howley

The communal areas are immaculate and carpeted and outside there is a landscaped communal garden with locked bike shed.



The Old Post House was converted from the Royal Mail sorting offices by luxury developers Oakbridge Homes. It is located in the centre of Harpenden, minutes from the mainline railway station, offering easy access to all Harpenden amenities, shops and restaurants and a short walk from the new leisure centre at Rothamsted Park.

The property boasts high ceilings and underfloor heating. - Credit: Bradford & Howley

Property Facts

The Old Post House, Arden Grove, Harpenden

£775,000

Bradford & Howley, 01582 769966, www.bradfordandhowley.com