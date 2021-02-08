Property Spotlight: An Art Deco home close to excellent St Albans schools

Published: 2:09 PM February 8, 2021

This 1930s Art Deco property is situated on a popular road, within walking distance of St Albans' vibrant city centre and mainline railway station.

Excellent schools, including the ever-popular St Albans Girls’ School (STAGS), are also close at hand.

The distinctive Art Deco home is ideally located for St Albans Girls' School. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The semi-detached property requires extensive refurbishment throughout, but offers a buyer a wonderful opportunity to extend and refurbish to their own specification, to create an enviable family home in a most sought-after location.



The existing property consists of approximately 1,400 square feet of accommodation arranged over two levels, comprising an entrance hall, beautiful bay fronted sitting room, spacious living room, kitchen with separate utility room, and a downstairs shower room.

Doors from the 20ft living room open onto the rear garden. - Credit: Collinson Hall

The bay fronted sitting room overlooks Harpenden Road. - Credit: Collinson Hall

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, the principal with stunning rounded bay window, and further to this the family bathroom.



Externally, the driveway provides off road parking for several cars with access to a useful garage and side access to a mature rear garden.

The 1930s property is in need of modernisation. - Credit: Collinson Hall

There is a mature garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Collinson Hall

Property Facts

Harpenden Road, St Albans

£800,000

Collinson Hall, 01727 843222, www.collinsonhall.co.uk