Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in central St Albans

Published: 1:52 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 1:56 PM January 25, 2021

This beautiful one double bedroom apartment is situated within a period conversion just a short walk from both the city centre and mainline station.

The apartment has been thoughtfully modernised whilst incorporating a wealth of character and charm.

Situated on the first floor, the property is accessed via a well presented communal hallway.

The kitchen/reception room has been sympathetically renovated to include pretty coving, a beautiful ceiling rose, bespoke shelving and a charming feature fireplace which works as a wonderful focal point for room.

The kitchen area benefits from a range of stylish units providing ample storage and work surface space.

There is a large bay window to the front, with double glazed sash windows allowing ample light to flow through.

There is also a modern bathroom and a light and airy double bedroom with a bay window to the front aspect.

Property Facts

London Road, St Albans

£265,000

Northwood, 01727 702575, www.northwooduk.com