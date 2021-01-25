News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in central St Albans

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 1:52 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 1:56 PM January 25, 2021
London Road, St Albans. 

London Road, St Albans. - Credit: Northwood

This beautiful one double bedroom apartment is situated within a period conversion just a short walk from both the city centre and mainline station.  

The apartment has been thoughtfully modernised whilst incorporating a wealth of character and charm. 

Situated on the first floor, the property is accessed via a well presented communal hallway.

The bay window overlooks London Road. 

The bay window overlooks London Road. - Credit: Northwood

The kitchen/reception room measures 17ft 3in x 12ft 11in.

The kitchen/reception room measures 17ft 3in x 12ft 11in. - Credit: Northwood

The eye-catching feature fireplace in the living room. 

The eye-catching feature fireplace in the living room. - Credit: Northwood

The kitchen/reception room has been sympathetically renovated to include pretty coving, a beautiful ceiling rose, bespoke shelving and a charming feature fireplace which works as a wonderful focal point for room.

The kitchen area benefits from a range of stylish units providing ample storage and work surface space.

Built in appliances including a Beko washing machine and an oven, hob and extractor fan which are all SMEG. 

Built in appliances including a Beko washing machine and an oven, hob and extractor fan which are all SMEG. - Credit: Northwood

Features of the reception room include double glazed sash windows, coving and a ceiling rose. 

Features of the reception room include double glazed sash windows, coving and a ceiling rose. - Credit: Northwood

You may also want to watch:

There is a large bay window to the front, with double glazed sash windows allowing ample light to flow through.

There is also a modern bathroom and a light and airy double bedroom with a bay window to the front aspect.

The bedroom also features double glazed sash windows, coving and a ceiling rose.

The bedroom also features double glazed sash windows, coving and a ceiling rose. - Credit: Northwood

Most Read

  1. 1 Rapid community COVID-19 testing launches in Hertfordshire
  2. 2 Herts covered in blanket of snow as flurries fell on Sunday
  3. 3 Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?
  1. 4 Police swoop on organised gangs as part of major operation
  2. 5 County council offices could be sold off or leased in part
  3. 6 When One Direction, Ed Sheeran, The Police and Led Zep played Herts gigs
  4. 7 Harpenden St George's and Old Albanian well represented in England's Six Nations squad
  5. 8 West Herts midwives to take to the skies in NHS charity skydive
  6. 9 Stamp duty holiday extension to be debated in Parliament
  7. 10 Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in central St Albans

Property Facts

London Road, St Albans

£265,000

Northwood, 01727 702575, www.northwooduk.com

Property of the Week

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Remembering one-of-a-kind local legend Lee Bozier

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

How many people in St Albans were fined for breaking COVID rules?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

More things which have gone but are not forgotten in St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

Why is there a 50mph speed limit on small section of A414?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus