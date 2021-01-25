Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in central St Albans
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Northwood
This beautiful one double bedroom apartment is situated within a period conversion just a short walk from both the city centre and mainline station.
The apartment has been thoughtfully modernised whilst incorporating a wealth of character and charm.
Situated on the first floor, the property is accessed via a well presented communal hallway.
The kitchen/reception room has been sympathetically renovated to include pretty coving, a beautiful ceiling rose, bespoke shelving and a charming feature fireplace which works as a wonderful focal point for room.
The kitchen area benefits from a range of stylish units providing ample storage and work surface space.
You may also want to watch:
There is a large bay window to the front, with double glazed sash windows allowing ample light to flow through.
There is also a modern bathroom and a light and airy double bedroom with a bay window to the front aspect.
Most Read
- 1 Rapid community COVID-19 testing launches in Hertfordshire
- 2 Herts covered in blanket of snow as flurries fell on Sunday
- 3 Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?
- 4 Police swoop on organised gangs as part of major operation
- 5 County council offices could be sold off or leased in part
- 6 When One Direction, Ed Sheeran, The Police and Led Zep played Herts gigs
- 7 Harpenden St George's and Old Albanian well represented in England's Six Nations squad
- 8 West Herts midwives to take to the skies in NHS charity skydive
- 9 Stamp duty holiday extension to be debated in Parliament
- 10 Property Spotlight: A stunning period conversion in central St Albans
Property Facts
London Road, St Albans
£265,000
Northwood, 01727 702575, www.northwooduk.com