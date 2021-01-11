News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed family home in London Colney

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 2:20 PM January 11, 2021   
High Street, London Colney. 

High Street, London Colney.

This Grade II listed family home is believed to date to Tudor times, and boasts a host of character features typical of the property's age.

Entry is into a welcoming reception hall, which leads to the study and guest WC.

Beyond the study is the drawing room, which opens to the dining room and continues through to the kitchen/breakfast room and utility room.

The dining room is connected to the kitchen by a small lobby area. 

The dining room is connected to the kitchen by a small lobby area.

The kitchen/breakfast room opens out onto the garden. 

The kitchen/breakfast room opens out onto the garden.

The property is packed with period features. 

The property is packed with period features.

Steps from the cosy sitting room lead to the dining room. 

Steps from the cosy sitting room lead to the dining room.

On the first floor is the main bedroom with dressing room and en suite shower, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom. On the top floor is the fourth bedroom.

The master bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite. 

The master bedroom has its own dressing room and en suite.

To the rear of the property is gated off street parking.

The extensive and beautifully landscaped rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a variety of mature trees and shrubs to the borders, plus a delightful adjoining courtyard.

The landscaped rear garden is mainly laid to lawn. 

The landscaped rear garden is mainly laid to lawn.

London Colney is situated on the outskirts of St Albans, with its comprehensive range of shopping and leisure facilities. Locally there is an excellent selection of schooling, both state and private.

Property Facts

High Street, London Colney

Guide price: £950,000

Hamptons, 01727 890770 , www.hamptons.co.uk

