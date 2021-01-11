Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed family home in London Colney
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This Grade II listed family home is believed to date to Tudor times, and boasts a host of character features typical of the property's age.
Entry is into a welcoming reception hall, which leads to the study and guest WC.
Beyond the study is the drawing room, which opens to the dining room and continues through to the kitchen/breakfast room and utility room.
On the first floor is the main bedroom with dressing room and en suite shower, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom. On the top floor is the fourth bedroom.
To the rear of the property is gated off street parking.
The extensive and beautifully landscaped rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a variety of mature trees and shrubs to the borders, plus a delightful adjoining courtyard.
You may also want to watch:
London Colney is situated on the outskirts of St Albans, with its comprehensive range of shopping and leisure facilities. Locally there is an excellent selection of schooling, both state and private.
Property Facts
High Street, London Colney
Most Read
- 1 City's cinema awarded more than £120,000
- 2 Tributes paid to former St Albans City goalkeeper Lee Bozier
- 3 Granny launches petition for priority Covid jabs
- 4 St Albans businesses urged to enforce Covid restrictions after reported breaches
- 5 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 6 Elderly residents queue in freezing temperatures for COVID-19 vaccine
- 7 Mass vaccine centre opening marks 'big step forward' in beating COVID-19
- 8 Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week
- 9 New rules are a further nail in the coffin for pubs
- 10 Residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations as planned despite 'chaotic' delays
Guide price: £950,000
Hamptons, 01727 890770 , www.hamptons.co.uk