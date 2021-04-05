News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Lifestyle > Property

Property Spotlight: A fine family home overlooking Redbourn Common

Logo Icon

Herts Ad Property team

Published: 11:12 AM April 5, 2021    Updated: 11:23 AM April 5, 2021
North Common, Redbourn. 

North Common, Redbourn. - Credit: Hamptons

This beautifully presented semi-detached home is situated in a prime position facing Redbourn Common.

The home has been updated to a high standard by the current owner and offers bright, spacious accommodation close to the shops and cafes of Redbourn High Street.

The entrance hall opens onto an L-shaped living/dining room, which leads to the fitted kitchen.

The L-shaped living/dining room has a feature fireplace.

The L-shaped living/dining room has a feature fireplace. - Credit: Hamptons

The dining room opens onto the rear garden. 

The dining room opens onto the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

Features of the fitted kitchen include oak wall and base units, granite work surfaces and a butler sink.

Features of the fitted kitchen include oak wall and base units, granite work surfaces, a butler sink and travertine stone flooring. - Credit: Hamptons

Off the kitchen is a utility room finished to the same standard as the kitchen with ceramic flooring. A shower room and guest cloakroom complete the downstairs
accommodation.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, with a fourth accessed from the main bedroom, providing a child's bedroom or study as required. Oak flooring runs throughout the bedrooms.

The property is in a picturesque setting opposite Redbourn Common. 

The property is in a picturesque setting opposite Redbourn Common. - Credit: Hamptons

The main and rear bedrooms benefit from fitted wardrobes and there is a family bathroom. The landing provides access to a decked roof terrace, which overlooks the garden.

You may also want to watch:

The house is set back from the road and accessed via an electric gated entrance, with a deep driveway and cottage style garden giving the property a good degree of privacy.

There is a garage and ample off street parking on the 55ft drive. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cathedral enters into partnership with fast food chain
  2. 2 Verulam School announces appointment of first female head teacher
  3. 3 Hundreds of Herts health workers decline COVID-19 vaccines
  1. 4 Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after van filled with high value tools seized
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: A fine family home overlooking Redbourn Common
  3. 6 20 reasons why St Albans is a post-lockdown attraction
  4. 7 Police hunt suspected knifeman in St Albans park
  5. 8 Open air festival returns to St Albans' Roman Theatre this summer
  6. 9 Man guilty of attempted rape of girl, 13, near Alban Way
  7. 10 Most of St Albans hit by power cut

To the rear is a landscaped walled garden.

The rear garden has a hardwood decked patio with steps up to a lawn bordered with flower beds.

The rear garden has a hardwood decked patio with steps up to a lawn bordered with flower beds. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

North Common, Redbourn 

Guide price: £1,195,000 

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk 

Property of the Week
Redbourn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sunny Clarence Park on the first day lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Sunny days in St Albans as lockdown restrictions start to ease at last

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Watford General Hospital

Watford hospital redevelopment could be 18 storeys high

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Rubbish left behind by visitors to Verulamium Park. Picture: Inn on the Park

Verulamium Park: Rubbish dumped and play area trashed

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Social distancing measures in place on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Which areas have no COVID-19 cases?

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus