Property Spotlight: A fine family home overlooking Redbourn Common

Published: 11:12 AM April 5, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM April 5, 2021

This beautifully presented semi-detached home is situated in a prime position facing Redbourn Common.

The home has been updated to a high standard by the current owner and offers bright, spacious accommodation close to the shops and cafes of Redbourn High Street.

The entrance hall opens onto an L-shaped living/dining room, which leads to the fitted kitchen.

The L-shaped living/dining room has a feature fireplace. - Credit: Hamptons

The dining room opens onto the rear garden. - Credit: Hamptons

Features of the fitted kitchen include oak wall and base units, granite work surfaces, a butler sink and travertine stone flooring. - Credit: Hamptons

Off the kitchen is a utility room finished to the same standard as the kitchen with ceramic flooring. A shower room and guest cloakroom complete the downstairs

accommodation.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, with a fourth accessed from the main bedroom, providing a child's bedroom or study as required. Oak flooring runs throughout the bedrooms.

The property is in a picturesque setting opposite Redbourn Common. - Credit: Hamptons

The main and rear bedrooms benefit from fitted wardrobes and there is a family bathroom. The landing provides access to a decked roof terrace, which overlooks the garden.

You may also want to watch:

The house is set back from the road and accessed via an electric gated entrance, with a deep driveway and cottage style garden giving the property a good degree of privacy.

There is a garage and ample off street parking on the 55ft drive.

To the rear is a landscaped walled garden.

The rear garden has a hardwood decked patio with steps up to a lawn bordered with flower beds. - Credit: Hamptons

Property Facts

North Common, Redbourn

Guide price: £1,195,000

Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk