Property Spotlight: A fine family home overlooking Redbourn Common
Herts Ad Property team
- Credit: Hamptons
This beautifully presented semi-detached home is situated in a prime position facing Redbourn Common.
The home has been updated to a high standard by the current owner and offers bright, spacious accommodation close to the shops and cafes of Redbourn High Street.
The entrance hall opens onto an L-shaped living/dining room, which leads to the fitted kitchen.
Off the kitchen is a utility room finished to the same standard as the kitchen with ceramic flooring. A shower room and guest cloakroom complete the downstairs
accommodation.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms, with a fourth accessed from the main bedroom, providing a child's bedroom or study as required. Oak flooring runs throughout the bedrooms.
The main and rear bedrooms benefit from fitted wardrobes and there is a family bathroom. The landing provides access to a decked roof terrace, which overlooks the garden.
You may also want to watch:
The house is set back from the road and accessed via an electric gated entrance, with a deep driveway and cottage style garden giving the property a good degree of privacy.
There is a garage and ample off street parking on the 55ft drive.
Most Read
- 1 Cathedral enters into partnership with fast food chain
- 2 Verulam School announces appointment of first female head teacher
- 3 Hundreds of Herts health workers decline COVID-19 vaccines
- 4 Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after van filled with high value tools seized
- 5 Property Spotlight: A fine family home overlooking Redbourn Common
- 6 20 reasons why St Albans is a post-lockdown attraction
- 7 Police hunt suspected knifeman in St Albans park
- 8 Open air festival returns to St Albans' Roman Theatre this summer
- 9 Man guilty of attempted rape of girl, 13, near Alban Way
- 10 Most of St Albans hit by power cut
To the rear is a landscaped walled garden.
Property Facts
North Common, Redbourn
Guide price: £1,195,000
Hamptons, 01727 400223, www.hamptons.co.uk