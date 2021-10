Published: 4:59 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM October 21, 2021

View over the north of St Peter's Street, as taken by drone pilot Robin Hamman. - Credit: Robin Hamman

So you think you know St Albans do you?

Here are 11 quick fire questions to help you decide if you are really truly Snorbens through and through, or just an incomer who hasn't a clue.