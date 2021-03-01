Free online library service

Published: 4:42 PM March 1, 2021 Updated: 4:45 PM March 1, 2021

If you can’t come to the library, the library will come to you. Hertfordshire Libraries have a full range of online services, free to library members, available anytime. And if you’re not a member, you can join online for free.

BorrowBox is our e-library, where you can borrow ebooks and e-audiobooks. There are thousands to choose from, with something for everyone across all genres: adult, children, teenage, bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction.

If you prefer reading newspapers or magazines, we have it covered. With PressReader, you can access thousands of digital newspapers from around the world, including UK nationals. For magazines, RBDigital has 100+ bestselling titles. Save yourself some money and access your favourite magazines or newspapers for free. The digital copies are exactly the same as the printed ones and you can get them from the comfort of your home.

It’s not just current newspapers that you will find – how about delving back in time with a range of archive newspapers like The Illustrated London News (1842 – 2003), The Times Digital Archives (1785 – 2012) and The Sunday Times Historical Archives (1822 – 2006)? Discover how the papers of the day reported on major events. All newspapers are fully digitised and can be searched or browsed by date or topic – useful for students, family historians, researchers or just for fun.

Libraries provide information you can trust and that’s even more important online. Find information from reliable publishers: Britannica – the full encyclopaedia available in adult, student and junior versions, English dictionaries with Oxford University Press, Credo Reference which has more than 1000 titles from 100+ publishers such as Bloomsbury, Collins, and DK. All titles can be searched or read from A-Z – like having your own reference library online.

Libraries are for learning too. Whether for work or for leisure, Universal Class has more than 500 online courses. Learning to drive? Practise all the latest theory test questions with Theory Test Pro. You can also prepare for the Citizenship Test with Go Citizen.

Your library online: a world of reading, information, learning, and a lot more, available at your fingertips, for free.

Find out more at hertfordshire.gov.uk/libraries.