Reopening of St Albans' Clock Tower delayed 'for emergency repairs'

The reopening of St Albans’ historic Clock Tower has been delayed to allow for emergency repairs.

The building in the city centre was due to open its doors to visitors this year on Good Friday, April 15.

However, the wooden flooring of the viewing platform at the top of the medieval tower was found to be in need of replacement during a survey.

A building contractor has been commissioned and is on standby to carry out the repair work.

As the tower is a scheduled monument, approval is needed from the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. An application for this has been made to Historic England.

Work will begin as soon as that is obtained and it is hoped the tower will reopen sometime in May or June.

Farhana Begum, museums business manager for St Albans City and District Council, said: “The Clock Tower is a wonderful attraction, one of our city’s most famous landmarks, and is open for around six months every year.

“It is unfortunate that there will be a delay in its 2022 opening while essential repair work is carried out.

“I’m sure people will understand that we had no option but to postpone the reopening as health and safety is our paramount concern.

“There are statutory procedures that we have to undertake before our contractor can start and we are endeavouring to overcome those as quickly as possible.”

The Clock Tower stands 64ft high with five floors and is the only surviving medieval town belfry in England. It was completed around 1405.

Visitors who climb to the top are rewarded with breathtaking views across St Albans and the Hertfordshire countryside.

Once reopened, visits will be allowed on weekends and Bank Holidays until the end of September.

More information is available at www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/visit/clock-tower