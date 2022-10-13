Ronnie Barker starred as Norman Stanley Fletcher in BBC comedy Porridge and spin-off sequel Going Straight. The gates to HMP Slade were St Albans' former prison but this series publicity photograph wasn't shot there. - Credit: BBC

St Albans' former prison features in a new interactive map showcasing buildings and places that have defined the BBC to mark the broadcaster's centenary year.

Historic England have launched the online map, offering insight into the heritage sites across the country that are key to the 100-year history of the BBC.

The interactive map includes iconic BBC studios, famous filming locations, key technology sites, and places linked to people who have shaped the BBC, with St Albans the only Hertfordshire location included.

Among the places listed in the '100 Places for 100 Years of the BBC' map is Slade Prison from classic Ronnie Barker sitcom Porridge.

The gatehouse of the former St Albans Prison will be well known to fans of classic British comedy.

The title sequence of classic BBC comedy Porridge, which features scenes filmed in St Albans. - Credit: BBC

This imposing gate plays the part of the exterior of the fictional HM Prison Slade in the BBC comedy Porridge, starring Ronnie Barker as 'habitual criminal' Norman Stanley Fletcher and Richard Beckinsale as Lennie Godber.

Written by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, the programme ran for three series and a film from 1974 to 1979, and is widely considered to be one of the best British sitcoms of all time.

Ronnie Barker starred as Norman Stanley Fletcher in BBC comedy Porridge and spin-off sequel Going Straight. The gates to HMP Slade were St Albans' former prison but this series publicity photograph wasn't shot there. - Credit: BBC

The famous opening credits of every episode of Porridge includes the gates of St Albans' former county gaol as ‘HM Prison Slade’.

It was also used for when Ronnie Barker as 'Fletch' finally leaves prison at the start of Porridge spin-off Going Straight.

The Gatehouse at Victoria Square is today the St Albans Register Office.

St Albans Register Office at The Gatehouse, 1 Victoria Square, St Albans. - Credit: Google Maps

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “This is a great opportunity to discover the influential BBC buildings and places on your doorstep.

"In 100 years, the BBC invented and then transformed the broadcast landscape; keeping us up to date with the latest news and making us laugh and cry with their comedy and drama programmes.

Ronnie Barker as Norman Stanley Fletcher in Porridge with Richard Beckinsale as fellow inmate Lennie Godber, Fulton Mackay as Mr Mackay, and Brian Wilde as prison officer Mr Barrowclough. - Credit: BBC

"It’s fascinating to see how, all over the UK, the history of the BBC exists in our historic buildings and sites.”

There are nine locations in total in the East of England included in the map, including The Corn Exchange, Bedford, where the BBC's music and religious departments decamped to during the Second World War, and Marconi's in Chelmsford, credited with being the world’s first purpose-built radio factory.

Ingatestone Hall in Essex is also featured. The exterior of this 16th century country house was a location for the BBC’s 2005 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Bleak House.

Ingatestone Hall, Essex. - Credit: Historic England Archive

This star-studded drama series, adapted by Andrew Davies, broke with tradition by broadcasting the story in 15 half-hour episodes, twice a week – a total of eight hours of television, with 85 major characters.

The Hall retains its original Tudor form, with its mullioned windows, high chimneys and oak panelled rooms. It is surrounded by extensive lawns, a walled garden and a stew pond.

You can find all these places and more on the 100 BBC Places map. Click on a pin to discover its BBC story and learn more about historic buildings and places across the UK.

Heritage Minister Lord Kamall said: “From the world's first radio factory in Chelmsford to the Strictly Come Dancing Ballroom in Blackpool, the BBC has played a central role in broadcasting and our national life over the past 100 years.

"It's brilliant to see the many locations that played a role in the BBC's heritage recognised and celebrated on this map, while helping people learn more about their local history."





There are four key themes to explore on the map

Programmes that bring us together – Celebrating the programmes that we have listened to and watched together, such as Porridge, Strictly Come Dancing and Dad's Army.

Iconic broadcasting buildings – BBC television and radio programmes have been, and continue to be, made in striking buildings around the UK, from state-of-the-art sound studios to dramatic filming locations.

Technology that transforms our lives – Innovative broadcast technology has changed our lives over the past 100 years, from the first signals sent to the radio set in our homes to digital broadcasting becoming available on the smart phone in our pockets.

People in a diverse and changing Britain – Learn more about the people behind the places.