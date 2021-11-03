Will any of the top 10 predictions make it under your tree? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Some festive cheer at last as world-famous toy retailer Hamley’s has launched its annual predictions for the most popular gifts for children this Christmas.

And the good news is that while adults have spent the year struggling with petrol shortages - and even loo roll shortage at times - it looks like there will be no shortage on toys as the retailer has been carefully stock-piling since March (and working closely with Father Christmas too, of course!)

From Barbie's £210 Dreamhouse to a £70 Magic Mixies Cauldron, the world famous store’s top 10 toys for Christmas list always hits the headlines and gets kids excited.

Victoria Kay, head of buying at Hamleys, said: "Our 2021 top picks for the most wanted toys this Christmas include accessible toys that will really allow children to harness their creativity and imagination.”

Thankfully not all of the toys in the list will break the bank, with cute squidgy soft toys from the ‘Huggables’ range starting at around £7 and a classic game of family-friendly Snakes & Ladders coming in at £14.

Which one's are already on your kids' Christmas list?

The Hamley’s Top 10 (with £rrp)

Playmobil City Action Police Special Operations Police Robot, £19.99



Magic Mixies Cauldron, £70



Barbie Day to Night Dreamhouse Dolls House, £250



LOL Surprise Movie Magic Doll – doll and wardrobe accessories to “unbox” (£11).



Ralleyz warrior 3-in-1 RC, £90



LEGO Super Mario Adventures Luigi starter course, £49.99



Hasbro Nerf Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-8, £25



Playshifu Orboot Educational AR globe, £49.99



Huggables range including a cat unicorn, from £7.19



Diicii Snakes & Ladders & Ludo, £14







