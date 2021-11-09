It seems that DIY is extra popular as Christmas approaches, and people start to think about getting their homes spruced up for entertaining, and the hordes of guests that will be coming through their door.

According to high street DIY store, Homebase, we’re set to embrace Christmas earlier than ever before, with most families deciding to go big after last year's scaled down celebrations.

Research has found searches for decorations started gaining momentum at the start of October, while more than half of all the people surveyed wanted to festoon their homes with statement-making lights and decorations as early as possible this year.

“This Christmas will truly be the brightest, most colourful Christmas yet – and deservedly so,” says Frances Clements, Christmas Buyer at Homebase. “Whether fuelled by festive frenzy after a bleak 2020 or inspired by some friendly neighbourhood competition, we predict more people will use decorations to glow up their homes and make their entire homes a festive statement.”

And outside of festive lights and super-sized decorations, the DIY brand says one of this year’s biggest trends for homes is Shaker-style wall panelling. The simple and quick addition can add grandeur to any room, and give depth to walls and plain furniture or cupboards.

With 15,000 views on Homebase’s website recently, the retailer’s Shaker Wall Panelling has been its highest searched product in the category. Meanwhile, the customer-favourite EASI panel Tongue & Groove Panel has been its 10th most viewed product in recent months.

But you don’t always need a hammer and nails to make an impact. A lick of fresh paint is another simple task that can help brighten up any home before your family and friends start arriving for the festive season, or you might find that building extra storage and having a good declutter is all you need to make your home Christmas-guest ready.

Other popular DIY projects that look set to stay for 2021 include building a dedicated home office space, laying down fresh new carpet, and incorporating dark jewel tones into your interiors, such as teal and emerald green.

Meanwhile, one trend that is definitely continuing to rise in popularity and that we can all raise a glass to, is the home bar and the 1970’s drinks trolley - an essential for all those seasonal soirees!











