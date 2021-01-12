Eywood House provides independent living for retirees who like a sense of community

Published: 5:36 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM January 12, 2021

Retired people looking for a balance of independence whilst having access to care, will find everything they need at Eywood House.





Eywood House in St Albans offers peace of mind and luxury living for retired residents, whether you are thinking of moving home because of life changes or to downsize.

The expense of an older property or simply freeing up equity of your existing home may be pushing you to move on. In all these cases Eywood House, could be right for you.

The exciting new building provides an environment that understands the complex needs of older people whilst enabling independent living. This development, close to St Albans City centre is made up of modern independent living apartments and is owned by bpha housing association.

Eywood House Show Home - Credit: David Hodgkinson

A lovely location

You may also want to watch:

Situated in the St Julians area of St Albans, the new apartments are surrounded by residential streets. A bus service to the city centre stops outside Eywood House and provides access to local facilities.

Eywood House bedroom - Credit: David Hodgkinson

Wellbeing in a retirement community

Wellbeing is part of the ethos of bpha housing association and it is a primary focus at Eywood House. Founded in 1990, bpha has extensive experience in running retirement developments. It prides itself on providing independent living with a strong sense of community and an improved quality of life for all residents.

They bring people together and run and support a wide range of community activities. Flexibility with personal care Residents can access care, should they need it, through Abbots Care, the leading home care provider in the South East.

Communal lounge at Eywood House - Credit: David Hodgkinson

How much does it cost? Well not as much as you might think. With the option of shared ownership, buyers can acquire properties at more affordable rates than they could otherwise.

Understanding how shared ownership works

By opting for shared ownership, prospective residents can purchase a quality apartment at less than the market value. This is possible thanks to bpha retaining part ownership. “This is a great way to free up capital to make life easier or to take up the opportunities in life that wouldn’t otherwise be available,” say bpha.

Eywood House Show Home - Credit: David Hodgkinson

Apartments at Eywood House are ready to move into and are valued from £206,250 for a 75 per cent share, with the remaining share owned by bpha. A monthly service charge also applies and you will need to factor in any care costs. Apartments are also available to rent.

Eywood House Show Home - Credit: David Hodgkinson

Eywood House offers a range of amenities and facilities on site including a communal garden and terrace which will provide an opportunity for staff and residents to meet, dine outdoors and participate in external group activities. Residents can enjoy their privacy and independence, with the reassurance of care and support when necessary.

Eywood House gardens - Credit: David Hodgkinson

For more information visit eywoodhouse.co.uk or contact Janet Bennett: email sales@ domovohomes.co.uk or call 01727 617142 for sales, or 0330 100 0272 for rentals.