Rediscover your love for Spain in Moraira

While there's a lot to be said about the great British staycation, being stuck in the UK for the past few years has definitely taken its toll, and few of us wouldn't welcome the opportunity to jump on a plane in search of foreign climes.

But the world has changed so much since the pandemic, and some of the more familiar haunts are no longer as appealing. So where do you go if you're looking for somewhere safe, sunny and stylish? A bit different to the traditional tourist haunts?

Moraira was a sleepy fishing village until about 40 years ago, when tourism arrived and never went away.

The resort is located in the mountainous north-eastern tip of the Costa Blanca, and conveniently placed between the airports of Alicante and Valencia.

Unlike other parts of the Spanish coast they restricted high rise developments which means it has not been spoilt or lost its authentic character, and boasts an impressive marina, an excellent variety of local shops, markets, harbourside fish restaurants and bars.

Now it is pretty affluent and there are a few celebrities who have houses there, including Madonna, apparently!

The shared pool at the apartment. - Credit: Schiilings Photography

Most people you meet speak English, but there are still lots of Spanish traditions including fiestas, seemingly every week of the year. These generally involve processions, brass bands, fireworks, giant paellas and a bit of fun.

A view over Moraira from the apartment. - Credit: Schiilings Photography

Some of the best are the Moors and Christians Festival, which features battle re-enactments, the Festival of the Virgin del Carmen, patron saint of fishermen, which sees the statue taken from the church and rowed it out to sea followed by all the fishing boats, and the Three Kings Festival at Christmas where they throw sweets for the kids.

If you're looking for somewhere special to stay then there’s a beautiful apartment on a hill overlooking the town and the sea, ensuring amazing views - you can see Ibiza on a clear day - and a cooling breeze most of the time. The sun rises right in front of you, which is simply nothing short of breathtaking.

We stayed in a beautiful apartment on a hill overlooking the town and the sea. - Credit: Schillings Photography

There are plenty of beaches to explore in the immediate area and half the fun is finding your favourite. El Portet beach, set in a little bay just to the north of Moraira has a few really top notch bars and cafés overlooking the beach.

Rocks at the end of El Portet beach. - Credit: Submitted

Terrace Manyet is a new place with great food and views of the bay, serving a pulled pork roll to die for.

The sea stays shallow until really far out and is a great place for smaller kids to muck around and learn to snorkel.

Just inland are the Fonts d'Algar, waterfalls and rockpools cutting through the forest, and on a hot day it's like an otherworldly paradise.There are always lots of people paddling and swimming, the water is cool, and if you're really brave they have raised rocky areas where you can jump in from about 10 metres or so.

Algar Dinopark - Credit: Submitted

It is right next door to the Algar Dinopark so you can do that in one day, or for a more cultural experience it's also close to Guadalest, a Valencian town perched high on the mountainside.

Back in Moraira, Jiconencos ice cream café is well worth a visit. It has been in Moraira for as long as anyone can remember and has approximately 60 flavours to choose from - a perfect desert after dinner out.

Eleven is a trendy healthy-but-delicious café serving wraps and salads, plus some amazing slushies which are basically just a blend of fruit and ice.

Another popular after-dinner activity is Family Park in the centre of town, a small amusement park aimed at pre-teens complete with rollercoasters, dodgems, big slides, trampolines, bouncy castles, and ghost trains.

There are plenty of other activities for kids in the immediate area, including Brevis restaurant where they can play mini golf while you eat, AV Karting, which is owned by local racing driver Adrian Valles, with two seater karts for the smaller kids, and a couple of massive water parks including Aqua Natura.

Aqua Natura water park. - Credit: Submitted

Authentic Spain, beautiful beaches, stunning scenery, and loads of options for the kids - in fact everything you need to remind you exactly why you’ve missed holidays on the Continent so much!

