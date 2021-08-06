City comes alive with summer art displays

Published: 3:00 PM August 6, 2021

The work of local artists is on display at locations throughout the city centre this summer.

City Summer Scapes is a new community arts initiative which will see artwork displayed on railings outside the Museum + Gallery, in High Street and near the Cathedral.

The aim is to give local artists the chance to have their work seen and enjoyed by members of the public while also brightening up parts of the city centre.

City Summer Scapes - artwork outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. - Credit: Collective

It is being spearheaded by new local art gallery, Collective on Holywell Hill, whose aim is to nurture creative talents and build a community of artists and local residents alongside engaging new audiences in contemporary arts.

Founder Aisha Adi said: “Collective is a unique gallery built on a vision of inclusivity. We aim to engage new audiences in contemporary arts particularly underrepresented groups and those who have barriers to participation. We offer a relaxing space for workshops, exhibitions and events and we are proud to be very approachable.

“I put out a call for vibrant work that is thought-provoking and that people are drawn to. I was delighted by the response and the calibre of work submitted.”

The first instalments, by 28 local artists, are displayed in the three areas across the city on A3 and A2 foamex weatherproof boards.

City Summer Scapes - artwork outside St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Collective

Helen Lack is one of the local artists whose works are displayed on the High Street. Helen is an extremely successful and well-known contemporary artist whose energetic and vibrant style made her a perfect contributor.

She has seen huge success and acclaim with her works exhibited in many prestigious galleries in London and New York, but devastatingly, Helen was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and is currently in Watford’s Peace Hospice.

Aisha added: “I felt very passionately that an area should be dedicated specifically for artist Helen Lack who currently has a solo exhibition at Collective gallery. I wanted as much of our community as possible to view her work- it’s a fitting tribute to her talent and mesmerising art.”

City Summer Scapes - artwork in St Albans High Street. - Credit: Collective

City Summer Scapes, the first of the pop-up public art exhibitions runs until Sunday August 29. There are plans to move the exhibition to Verulamium Park for September to allow for a new pop-up linked to the St Albans Food & Drink festival.







