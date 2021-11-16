Save The Children’s annual festive fundraiser, Christmas Jumper Day, will be taking place on December 10 this year.

Famous faces supporting the worthy cause include former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and This Morning’s Holly Willoughby, who both posed in seasonal knits and yule-inspired headgear for a publicity drive for the event.

The popular campaign is now in its 10th year, and other celebs doing their bit for the charity include Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garroway, football pundit Alex Scott, and Olympic boxer Nicola Adams’, with celebrity chef Andi Oliver, actor Adil Ray, soap star Nina Wadia and TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh also joining in the fun.

This year, Save the Children are encouraging supporters to upcycle, borrow or buy a second-hand festive sweater to make 2021 the most sustainable Christmas Jumper Day yet.

Since its launch in 2012, Christmas Jumper Day has raised more than £27 million for Save the Children, with schools, workplaces, and families all joining in the woolly pully fun by donating £2 in exchange for wearing their silliest seasonal sweater. Find out more and get a fundraising pack at savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day.

So whether you are recycling and upgrading last year’s pullover, or splashing out on a whole new festive look, don’t forget to note December 10 in your diary.



