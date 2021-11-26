St Columba’s College Prep School: an all-round holistic education where children thrive

Promotion

St Columba’s Prep School in St Albans provides an outstanding education with excellent pastoral care for children aged 4-11. - Credit: St Columba's Prep School

St Columba’s Prep School in St Albans is a happy place, where each child is known, valued and treasured. For ages 4-11, the school provides an outstanding education with excellent pastoral care.

Richard McCann, Head of St Columba’s Prep School, sums up their ethos: “We strongly believe in an all-round holistic education that places the child at the centre and helps them reach their potential. We ensure that our children develop the values, skills and behaviours to flourish in an ever-changing world.”

The school emphasises that a happy child is a good learner and that children thrive best when they are the focus of a warm and engaged collaboration between school and family. They assess each pupil’s attainment with care, ensuring they are both stretched and supported.

Pupils are encouraged to take part in extra-curricular activities to learn new skills and develop interests. This includes residential trips, sports, LAMDA, music, young enterprise and even mindfulness.

Weekly ‘Stay and Play’

Friday mornings 9-10am

Prep School Open Morning

Friday 28 January

Private tour with Head of Prep