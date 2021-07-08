Video

Published: 4:15 PM July 8, 2021

Multi-millionaire glamour model Chelsea Ferguson has revealed she was born in St Albans. - Credit: Instagram/@chelseafergo

The multi-millionaire glamour model behind adult entertainment website AdmireMe.VIP has revealed she was actually born in St Albans.

Although her parents are both from Hartlepool, Chelsea Ferguson has revealed she hails from the Cathedral city in a new podcast.

Chelsea started life working as a stripper in clubs in Sheffield, before rising to fame after appearing in lads' mags Nuts and Zoo and working for adults-only channel BabeStation.

Bit it was only after setting up her subscription-only website that she started making real money, with the site raking in £8 million in its first year alone.

"Not a lot of people know this but I was actually born in St Albans in Hertfordshire..." she said. "I came back up to Hartlepool when I was about two."