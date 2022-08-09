Big Brother is set to return to our screens with an "epic" 2023 series, according to ITV (picture: Davina McCall filming Big Brother 5 in Elstree, 2004) - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Big Brother is set to make a return to Hertfordshire with a reboot "fit for the Love Island generation".

Rumours suggest that the ITV show will be filmed at a new Big Brother House at Bovingdon Airfield, Hertfordshire, between Hemel Hempstead and Chesham.

The original show, which began in 2000, was filmed on an island near Stratford, east London, for series one and two.

Big Brother 3 - which propelled Jade Goody, Alison Hammond and BBC Radio One DJ Adele Roberts to fame - was filmed in Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, where the show remained until the final Big Brother 19 series in 2018.

Big Brother 3 contestants, including Alison Hammond, Jade Goody and winner Kate Lawler launch their new book "Inside Big Brother: Getting In and Staying In" - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Big Brother 3 contestant Jade Goody greets Davina McCall after leaving the Big Brother House at Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Adele Roberts entering the Big Brother House in Elstree for BB3. She has since become a BBC Radio One DJ and won the British LGBT Awards role model of the year 2022 - Credit: Andy Butterton/PA

According to the Mirror, the show is likely to be filmed in the county once again when it relaunches on ITV2 and ITVX - a new ITV online streaming service - in 2023.

A "TV insider" told the newspaper: "The new series will have massive live eviction shows like the reality juggernauts early days plus spin offs.

"The show will bring back weekly public voting meaning you decide once more."

The Big Brother reboot was teased on ITV2 during the Love Island final on Monday, August 1.

Big Brother is set to return to our screens in 2023, ITV has confirmed - Credit: ITV

BB8 winner Brian Belo leaves the Big Brother House for the final time at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire - Credit: Joel Ryan/PA

BB5 couple Michelle Bass and Stuart Wilson pictured at the TV Quick Awards 2004 - Credit: Ian West/PA

Paul Mortimer, of ITV2, said the show will feature some "additional twists" beyond the original series.

He said: "This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.

"We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers."

Natalka Znak, CEO of production company Initial, said: "Big Brother is the original and best reality format and one that I have never made before so it’s a huge privilege to be making an all new version with ITV2 and ITVX.

"Working with producer Claire O'Donohoe and the talented team at Initial, Katy Manley and Cat Lynch, this is going to be epic!"

Bovingdon is home to an ITV Studios complex.

Bovingdon Airfield is home to Dancing on Ice with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - Credit: Ian West/PA

Davina McCall, The Masked Singer panellist, with series one contestant Unicorn (2020), who was revealed to be the Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears - Credit: Scott Garfitt/PA

The airfield has played host to Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and The Masked Singer with Joel Dommett.

Several scenes in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were also filmed at Bovingdon, as well as scenes from Fast and Furious 6, according to IMDb.