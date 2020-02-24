Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Wheathampstead's Neighbourhood Plan

PUBLISHED: 11:49 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 05 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Public Consultation (Regulation 14) The Neighbourhood Planning (General) (Amendment) Regulations 2015

Comments are invited on Wheathampstead's draft Neighbourhood Plan.

The Plan is available on the Parish Council's web site -www.wheathampstead-pc.gov.uk.

A copy of the Plan is also available at the Community Library, Marford Road, Wheathampstead AL4 8AY. The consultationruns from February 24th, 2020 until April 6th, 2020.

Please send your comments with contact details* to info@wheathampstead-pc.gov.uk or write to The Clerk, Wheathampstead Parish Council, The Memorial Hall, Marford Road, Wheathampstead, AL4 8AY.

Wheathampstead's Neighbourhood Plan

Public Consultation (Regulation 14) The Neighbourhood Planning (General) (Amendment) Regulations 2015

You may also want to watch:

Comments are invited on Wheathampstead's draft Neighbourhood Plan.

The Plan is available on the Parish Council's web site -www.wheathampstead-pc.gov.uk.

A copy of the Plan is also available at the Community Library, Marford Road, Wheathampstead AL4 8AY. The consultationruns from February 24th, 2020 until April 6th, 2020.

Please send your comments with contact details* to info@wheathampstead-pc.gov.uk or write to The Clerk, Wheathampstead Parish Council, The Memorial Hall, Marford Road, Wheathampstead, AL4 8AY.

*A summary of comments made will be publicly available. Please note that any personal information provided will be confidential and processed in line with the Data Protection Act 1998 and General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). The Parish Council will process your details in relation to this preparation of this document only. As part of the Consultation and in line with the new GDPR, please confirm that you are happy for the Parish Council to pass on your contact details to St Albans District & City Council so they can contact you at Regulation 16 consultation.

Most Read

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crane mix-up causes mayhem at St Albans market

A crane blocking the depot has caused disruption to St Albans market traders today. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Harpenden surgery at centre of coronavirus case praised for response

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crane mix-up causes mayhem at St Albans market

A crane blocking the depot has caused disruption to St Albans market traders today. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans primary school set to double number of reception places

St Peter's Primary School in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Mojo rising for Houghton as Verulam Reallymoving move brings the joy of cycling back

Verulam Reallymoving's Luke Houghton mixed it with elite British professional side Madison Genesis during the CiCLE Classic. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans and Harpenden schoolchildren celebrate World Book Day 2020

World Book Day 2020: Emmeline Murray, five, as Mildred Hubble.

Strong defensive display earns Harpenden a deserved point away to Cambridge City

Harry Kneale made a couple of big blocks for Harpenden against Cambridge City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

A414 crash between St Albans and Hatfield causing delays on A1(M)

There are delays on the A414. Picture: Google Street View.

England ‘have a point to prove’ as they close in on another Six Nations Grand Slam

England's Sarah McKenna scores a try during the Women's Six Nations match at Castle Park, Doncaster. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA
Drive 24