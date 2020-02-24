Wheathampstead's Neighbourhood Plan

Public Consultation (Regulation 14) The Neighbourhood Planning (General) (Amendment) Regulations 2015 Comments are invited on Wheathampstead's draft Neighbourhood Plan. The Plan is available on the Parish Council's web site -www.wheathampstead-pc.gov.uk. A copy of the Plan is also available at the Community Library, Marford Road, Wheathampstead AL4 8AY. The consultationruns from February 24th, 2020 until April 6th, 2020. Please send your comments with contact details* to info@wheathampstead-pc.gov.uk or write to The Clerk, Wheathampstead Parish Council, The Memorial Hall, Marford Road, Wheathampstead, AL4 8AY.

*A summary of comments made will be publicly available. Please note that any personal information provided will be confidential and processed in line with the Data Protection Act 1998 and General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). The Parish Council will process your details in relation to this preparation of this document only. As part of the Consultation and in line with the new GDPR, please confirm that you are happy for the Parish Council to pass on your contact details to St Albans District & City Council so they can contact you at Regulation 16 consultation.