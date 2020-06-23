Advanced search

NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 15:28 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 04 June 2020

Notice is hereby given that Vis-A-Vis Video Ltd in respect of premises known as Drivein-Movies at the Hertfordshire Showground Dunstable Road St Albans AL3 9PT applied to St Albans City and District Council for the grant of a new premises licence.

The proposed application is: Drive in movie theatre Monday-Sunday 18:30-23:00 and Saturday-Sunday 09:00-13:30.

NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Vis-A-Vis Video Ltd in respect of premises known as Drivein-Movies at the Hertfordshire Showground Dunstable Road St Albans AL3 9PT applied to St Albans City and District Council for the grant of a new premises licence.

The proposed application is: Drive in movie theatre Monday-Sunday 18:30-23:00 and Saturday-Sunday 09:00-13:30.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 23rd June 2020 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

