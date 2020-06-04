Advanced search

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 June 2020

Notice is hereby given that: Terenzio Di Francesco in respect of premises known as: Verdis Trattoria 1a, Clarence Road, St Albans AL1 4NF applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence.

Notice is hereby given that: Terenzio Di Francesco in respect of premises known as: Verdis Trattoria 1a, Clarence Road, St Albans AL1 4NF applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence. The proposed application is: The sale of alcohol offsite

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 28 days from the date of this notice stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

