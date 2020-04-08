Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 15:10 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 08 April 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Trafalgar Transport Ltd of 339 Goffs Lane, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, Herts EN7 5QH is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at the operating centre at Smallford Nurseries, Hatfield Road, St Albans ALA OHE.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

Trafalgar Transport Ltd of 339 Goffs Lane, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, Herts EN7 5QH is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at the operating centre at Smallford Nurseries, Hatfield Road, St Albans ALA OHE.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use of enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

St Albans headteacher shortlisted for prestigious award

Headteacher of Samuel Ryder Academy Matthew Gauthier has been shortlisted for the Headteacher of the Year Award. Picture: Courtesy of Samuel Ryder Academy

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House price prediction: St Albans average to exceed £900,000 by 2030

St Albans house prices have increased by 71.05 per cent over the past decade. Picture: Archant

Zoo Watch: Female elephants set to remember this spring after mammoth matchmaking at Whipsnade

ZSL Whipsnade Asian elephants are finding a way to pass the time amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

St Albans florist gives away bunches of flowers to spread cheer during coronavirus pandemic

Customers collect flowers from outside Flower Box in High Street, St Albans.

St Albans headteacher shortlisted for prestigious award

Headteacher of Samuel Ryder Academy Matthew Gauthier has been shortlisted for the Headteacher of the Year Award. Picture: Courtesy of Samuel Ryder Academy

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Living Crafts at Hatfield House postponed until October 2020

Living Crafts at Hatfield House has been postponed to October 8 to October 11, 2020.

St Albans nursery children write to absent friends for Easter

Children of keyworkers from Grasshoppers Nursery in St Albans have written Easter cards to their absent friends.

St Albans headteacher shortlisted for prestigious award

Headteacher of Samuel Ryder Academy Matthew Gauthier has been shortlisted for the Headteacher of the Year Award. Picture: Courtesy of Samuel Ryder Academy

Saracens Mavericks place all employed staff and players on furlough leave

Saracens Mavericks have placed all staff and players on furlogh leave during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: STEVE PORTER
Drive 24