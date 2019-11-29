Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:50 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 29 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Toppesfield Ltd of Toppesfield House, Hill View Business Park, Old Ipswich Road, Claydon, Suffolk, IP6 OAJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra four trailers at the operating centre at Ryders Avenue, St Albans, AM ORZ.

You may also want to watch:

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Toppesfield Ltd of Toppesfield House, Hill View Business Park, Old Ipswich Road, Claydon, Suffolk, IP6 OAJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra four trailers at the operating centre at Ryders Avenue, St Albans, AM ORZ. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioners office.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Attention please! New documentary by St Albans filmmaker sheds light on childhood developmental difficulties

Neuro-developmental delay is a condition believed to underly many of the behavioural, emotional and learning difficulties experienced by today’s children and teenagers.

Van driver in critical but stable condition after serious M25 crash near Potters Bar

M25 crash: The van driver was flown by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to the Royal London Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Chris Mackriell

Exploring the etiquette for wine...

Meraki Festival.

Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on M25 near St Albans

M25 crash: A man was taken to Watford General Hospital following a crash near Junction 21a for St Albans. Picture: Archant

Good run comes to an end as Colney Heath Ladies lose to improved Bowers & Pitsea

Colney Heath Ladies hosted Bowers & Pitsea in the Eastern Region Premier Division. Picture: JAMES LATTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists