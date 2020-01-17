Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that The Pioneer Club in respect of premises known as The Pioneer Club, Heathlands Drive, Harpenden Road, St Albans, AL3 5AY applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises license.

The proposed application is for permission to sell alcohol when there is an event held at the club on Fridays until 00.00, Saturdays until 00.00 and Sundays until 22.30.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, StAibans City and District Council Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL1 3JE no later than 17th January 2020 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25,000.