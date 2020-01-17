Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 10:04 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 27 December 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that The Pioneer Club in respect of premises known as The Pioneer Club, Heathlands Drive, Harpenden Road, St Albans, AL3 5AY applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises license.

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that The Pioneer Club in respect of premises known as The Pioneer Club, Heathlands Drive, Harpenden Road, St Albans, AL3 5AY applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises license.

You may also want to watch:

The proposed application is for permission to sell alcohol when there is an event held at the club on Fridays until 00.00, Saturdays until 00.00 and Sundays until 22.30.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, StAibans City and District Council Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL1 3JE no later than 17th January 2020 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is 25,000.

Most Read

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

A family home close to outstanding Harpenden schools

Roundwood Park, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

St Albans fly-tippers fined almost £600 after dumping rubble outside supermarket

Eight shopping trolleys full of rubble were fly-tipped outside Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

The Lea School secures top spot in Harpenden school rankings

Lea School Tops League Tables Picture: Lea School

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

A family home close to outstanding Harpenden schools

Roundwood Park, Harpenden. Picture: John Curtis

St Albans fly-tippers fined almost £600 after dumping rubble outside supermarket

Eight shopping trolleys full of rubble were fly-tipped outside Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

The Lea School secures top spot in Harpenden school rankings

Lea School Tops League Tables Picture: Lea School

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Saracens sitting pretty but prepared too for ‘big second half of the season’

Sarah McKenna is expecting a tough 2020 but is still confident of Saracens success. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notice

New year, new tidy home - thanks to these simple storage solutions

It's time for a fresh start on the decluttering front. Picture: PA Photo/iStock

Confidence continuing to rise for St Albans City as Hemel are brushed aside

Zane Banton scored a wonder goal as St Albans City beat Hemel. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

St Albans City still on board the winning train as they claim the derby spoils against Hemel

St Albans City hosted Hemel Hempstead Town on Boxing Day in the National League South.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists