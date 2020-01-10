NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

Public Notice Archant

Notice is hereby given that Wheathampstead Parish Council in respect of premises known as The Memorial Hall, Marford Road, Wheathampstead, AL4 8TD, applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence. Proposed variations are: Remove requirement for DPS to be present during events supplying alcohol. Instead, DPS will provide suitable training to a nominated person. Reduce minimum age of person responsible for supply of alcohol to 25. Specify that CCTV only covers communal areas/outer building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that Wheathampstead Parish Council in respect of premises known as The Memorial Hall, Marford Road, Wheathampstead, AL4 8TD, applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence.

You may also want to watch:

Proposed variations are:

Remove requirement for DPS to be present during events supplying alcohol. Instead, DPS will provide suitable training to a nominated person. Reduce minimum age of person responsible for supply of alcohol to 25. Specify that CCTV only covers communal areas/outer building.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding this application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans AL1 3JE, by 10 January 2020 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address above, Monday to Friday 8.45am-4.30pm or at www.stalbans.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.