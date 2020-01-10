Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 15:54 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 18 December 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that Wheathampstead Parish Council in respect of premises known as The Memorial Hall, Marford Road, Wheathampstead, AL4 8TD, applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence.

Proposed variations are:

Remove requirement for DPS to be present during events supplying alcohol. Instead, DPS will provide suitable training to a nominated person. Reduce minimum age of person responsible for supply of alcohol to 25. Specify that CCTV only covers communal areas/outer building.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that Wheathampstead Parish Council in respect of premises known as The Memorial Hall, Marford Road, Wheathampstead, AL4 8TD, applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence.

You may also want to watch:

Proposed variations are:

Remove requirement for DPS to be present during events supplying alcohol. Instead, DPS will provide suitable training to a nominated person. Reduce minimum age of person responsible for supply of alcohol to 25. Specify that CCTV only covers communal areas/outer building.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding this application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans AL1 3JE, by 10 January 2020 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address above, Monday to Friday 8.45am-4.30pm or at www.stalbans.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Replace trees removed from Herts highways, county councillor pleads

The motion called for trees taken from the side of the road to be replaced. Picture: Pixabay.

Tabard slump to another defeat as Stevenage Town keep them out

Tabard have now lost their last five league games after defeat at Stevenage Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden cleaning supply company ‘incredibly proud’ to win sustainability award

Linette Isaacs, the co-founder of Harpenden cleaning supply company ENJO UK, accepting a sustainability award. Picture: Sarah Duguid

Cup run over as Leopards suffer a third-period rocket against Reading

Hazeef Adbul in action for Leopards against Reading Rockets.

Colney Heath prove credentials with battling display at Cheshunt in the Herts Senior Cup

Dan Westmore got Colney Heaths goal in the Herts Senior Cup match at Cheshunt. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists